The Danville City Council Tuesday night will act on property purchases for projects.
It meets at 6 p.m. at city hall.
The council’s Public Works Committee last week heard from a soon-to-be displaced resident with the Kirchner Building Center move to Gilbert and Fairchild streets.
Gilbert Street resident Carl Abbott told aldermen, “my world’s upside down right now.”
Abbott said he didn’t appreciate hearing about the project first in the newspaper; and it seems the residents affected were overlooked by city officials.
He said he lives within his means, and it could cost around $5,000 for him to relocate and move and find a similar rental home.
Another resident has lived at the same affected Gilbert Street property for about 25 years, and there are disabled residents living in these residences, he said.
“There’s a huge amount of unknown,” Abbott said.
He said this is very personal to him, as a tenant in one of the properties for five years, and he wanted to possibly purchase it in the future. The house would now be torn down for the project.
Abbott said he has post-traumatic stress disorder and has stress and anxiety about his uncertain future. He said he can’t move furniture and would have to pay for a moving service. He asked the city for help in connecting to services.
Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said the American Legion can help Clark.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city can help with relocation costs. He said the city sent letters to property owners and city officials don’t always know about tenants receiving the information.
City Engineer Sam Cole said every tenant is different in how the city can assist with relocation. The city can provide for relocation costs, moving expenses and certain provisions to deal with rent increases.
He said they are cognizant of affecting residents with these projects.
“We wish that we didn’t have to displace anybody to do these projects. But that’s just not reality in redevelopment scenarios,” Cole said.
He said he can discuss timelines with Abbott.
The city council will consider approving the purchase of 926 N. Gilbert St. for $10,000 for the Kirchner’s project from P. Stephen Miller, successor trustee of the testamentary trust established under the last will and testament of Marion L. Maden of 926 N. Gilbert St.; and 1110 E. Fairchild St. for $70,000 from Sylvia L. Whippo for the Garfield Park project.
In other business the council will consider authorizing budget amendments to the fiscal year 2022-2023 city budget. The city is estimated to receive $2.8 million in additional personal property replacement tax revenue, $75,000 in additional city home rule sales tax revenue and $450,000 in additional hotel/motel tax revenue.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said personal property tax revenue is much higher than expected from the state.
“This is great,” Massey said.
The additional revenue will allow the city to transfer $1.4 million to community reinvestment for demolitions and for dumping fees and $1.32 million to the Public Safety Building lease line for the city’s PSB bond portion. This could save around $400,000, according to Massey with the bond, and decrease the city’s PSB payment going forward too.
The city sales tax revenue increase was an error on her part with the budget, she said.
Massey also said they were hesitant to overestimate hotel/motel tax revenue with the pandemic. The city is on track to get the $1 million estimated. That revenue trickles down to the arena, visitors’ bureau, Harrison Park and city’s parks department. Revenue for the city would go toward salaries for Harrison Park and the city’s parks auxiliary workers.
Officials said this will allow the city to hire more in parks, than the current five, and better maintain all city property.
