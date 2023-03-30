DANVILLE — After hearing a presentation to encourage the city to allow backyard chicken hens in the city, Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering said in her opinion, this issue has never been presented to aldermen as well as it was Tuesday night.
Her major concern has been the increased work for city inspectors, and she’d like to see the associated cost expected if the city would move forward with this.
The city currently is looking to hire a replacement third inspector and possible fourth inspector.
Corp. Counsel James Simon said his only concern on chicken coops is about inspecting them. Normally city inspectors can’t get to backyards.
At Tuesday night’s Danville City Council Public Services Committee meeting, Ward 6 Alderman Ethan Burt said resident Ethan Massey approached him about a chicken hen city ordinance.
Burt said he’s on board with it and is in favor of chickens being allowed in the city. He said he’s most interested in the benefits of chickens for youths.
He wants the issue to be discussed thoroughly and to possibly bring an ordinance to the full city council as early as the end of April for action.
The committee heard from Kristy Herr Bartos, who lives outside Danville, about having 19 hens herself. She said there’s a really supportive network if the city does move forward with this, including with the Champaign-Urbana area. The University of Illinois Extension has webinars and could do a program for education here, she said.
She said if someone has chickens at their home, the property owner is supporting local businesses in buying feed, bedding and other items.
Other residents speaking in support of a chicken hen ordinance in Danville were Danville residents Tyler and Alexis Zindars. They had chickens when they lived in Catlin, but moved about a year ago to Danville. Tyler had chicks when he was a boy.
The Zindars said their 10 chickens were almost like pets.
Alexis said she initially was against the chickens. She thought they were dirty, required a lot of work and that the family, including their three small children, were going to get diseases.
But they said, yes, it was a mess and they had to clean up after the chickens, but, “the kids fell in love with them, they became pets.” The children developed friendships with the chickens. Alexis said over time, she grew to love them as well. She said she knows other families would feel the same way.
The Zindars said the children were devastated they couldn’t take the chickens with them when they moved into Danville.
Another resident, Nikki Bogart, who doesn’t live in Danville, said she has 39 chickens.
“They are a lot of work. I love them. They are all named. They follow me around,” Bogart said.
She said the fresh eggs are great, and the chickens are interesting creatures. Unfortunately, there is no veterinarian in this area for chickens, she added. Medical care is at the University of Illinois.
Bogart too said her chickens are “little escape artists.”
She asked who would take care of loose chickens in the city and wondered whether that would put more work on the county animal shelter in which the city works with.
She’s glad to be able to have chickens, but Bogart asked aldermen to consider the good, bad and the ugly of allowing chickens in the city.
“Nothing good is easy,” she said.
Massey said he knows this issue has been brought up in the past. But the circumstances residents find themselves in are different than three years ago when it was last brought up.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain challenge is a big difference.
He said if the city would allow chickens in the city, it would increase desirability by some to live in the city, improve quality of life and improve educational benefits for youth to learn responsibility, where food originates from and have a sense of ownership and stewardship.
He said many young people are depressed, and it motivates him to get kids to get engaged and get off their phones and computer screens, meet neighbors and take care of chickens.
Benefits of having chickens also include egg availability and the quality of the eggs, including health benefits from pasture-raised eggs, according to Massey.
Ecological and sustainable benefits include reducing food waste, natural and safe lawn fertilizers, supply chain impact and pest control, he added.
Massey said an ordinance would not allow roosters due to the noise, similar to Champaign’s ordinance for hens. A permit application would be required. There would be a hen limit based on property size, and building requirements for coops and hen run guidelines.
Hens would smell if not commonly cleaned like any other pet. They do create noise, but significantly less than other pets, such as dogs in the city, he added.
Massey said the hens would not run free, runs would contain them.
“I think this really aligns to our principles as a community,” he said, about having a strong sense of community, helping families with food shortages, and giving youths opportunities.
“I think it’s a beautiful project you’re talking about,” said Ward 1 Alderman Robert Williams.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. thinks this is the fourth time the issue has been brought up to the council since 2009, but not as a formal ordinance. Concerns have been smell, predators and enforcement and how it’s difficult for the city to enforce the ordinances it now has.
In other business, the committee also heard an audience comment from resident Vince Koers about the city’s fiber optic wide area internet contract. He said it needs to be for the entire community too.
The committee recommended authorizing a contract for dedicated fiber internet connection and fiber ethernet network services with AT&T, saving money by moving away from Comcast.
The city is working on a map to show where fiber internet connection is available throughout the city, where residents can work with providers.
Also Tuesday, there were no comments at a public hearing for the city’s 2023 Community Development Block Grant draft Annual Action Plan.
The committee also commended the joint effort by the police and fire departments on rescuing persons in a Sunday apartment building fire on Garden Drive. Commendation awards will be given at a later date, Mayor Williams said.
For the future, there will be cross training between the fire and police departments for response training including for police officers to know fire basics.
The committee also discussed increases still being seen in domestic violence incidents in the city, with more people possibly feeling more comfortable to report them; and the committee learned the city has received $60,000 in two opioid settlement payments so far. A total amount isn’t known yet on annual disbursements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.