DANVILLE — Railroad crossing blockages can’t be avoided sometimes throughout the city when it comes to emergency responders and general public vehicles trying to get around Danville.
Additional bridges over the railroad crossings are expensive, but what if drivers knew about the blocked train crossings ahead of time and could alter their routes?
The Danville City Council’s Public Works Committee on Tuesday will consider authorizing the city to apply for up to $500,000 in grant funding through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Local Federal Rail Safety Program for a train and traffic delay sensor system.
The committee meets at 6 p.m. at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building, 17 W. Main St.
According to the resolution paperwork, this system would “assist in the city’s efforts to improve safety at multiple railway-highway crossings; and WHEREAS, IDOT has made grant funding available for municipalities to improve safety at railway-highway crossings by installing new warning devices; and WHEREAS, the city desires to gather data on traffic delays and railway blockages at multiple railway-highway crossings, inform motorists of expected blockages, and provide alternative routes to avoid delays to their commute.”
The city is looking to install Trainfo Corp. sensors to monitor and model traffic delays at railway-highway crossings and provide advanced warning of delays to motorists.
The IDOT funds would be used to install Trainfo Corp. sensors and advanced warning message boards at multiple railway-highway crossing locations within the city to model traffic delays and provide alternative routes for motorists when railway blockages occur. Trainfo Corp. of Winnipeg, Manitoba in Canada, would manage, administer and implement the project.
The technology would be a different option to inform motorists of current and expected rail blockages and provide alternative routes to avoid commute delays.
A quote received on a city license, six Trainfo sensors, eight Bluetooth sensors for information at six crossings, six dynamic message system boards, data plans and support would cost $364,800 with a $34,400 annual fee after the initial term and $12,160 per crossing rate per year.
Also Tuesday, the committee will have a public hearing for acceptance of public comments for the 2021 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report of the prior Community Development Block Grant Action Plan. The committee will consider approving the CAPER for program year 2021.
In other business, the committee will consider:
Amending city code pertaining to the parking of campers, RVs at residences.
Authorizing application for additional Rebuild Illinois funding for Danville Mass Transit.
Purchasing real estate from Wanda Deck at 1216 E. Fairchild St. for $75,000 for Garfield Park improvements; and authorizing a $150,000 budget amendment to fiscal year 2022-2023 community reinvestment fund for properties surrounding Garfield Park.
Amending Chapter 50 of city code prohibiting the use of groundwater as a potable water supply in certain areas. Green Wave Consulting LLC is contracted with Freedom Oil Co. of Bloomington to mitigate a petroleum release from Freedom’s former underground storage tanks at 212 S. Bowman Ave., according to a letter to the city. They’re received approval of a corrective action plan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency which proposed a limited-area groundwater ordinance to address groundwater contamination for the site. The proposed area also consists of the properties: South Street right-of-way and residential sites at 836 and 838 South St. The city sought engineering consultant Fehr-Graham’s opinion, which stated “the implementation of a groundwater use ordinance as this site is a more cost effective and sustainable approach than further remediation, given the relatively low levels of residual groundwater contamination and the limited predicted extent of migration.”
Purchasing two replacement beds for dump trucks for $39,904 from Rahn Equipment of Danville.
Amending the city’s motor fuel tax budget with a $1.9 million transfer for general maintenance street projects, and amending the contract for 2021 miscellaneous concrete improvements by an additional $36,142 with Midwest Asphalt Co.
Amending the fiscal year 2018-2019 CDBG fund and CDBG 2019 annual action plan for $149,820 in Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding. A Small Business Support Grant program would be created with $139,820 allocated to the activities. Administrative cost reimbursement also would be increased by $10,000.
Approving a $110,000 professional services agreement with Lochmueller Group of Champaign for transportation planning and grant application services for the Danville Area Transportation Study.
Appropriating $200,000 in MFT funds for pedestrian path extension along Voorhees, Bowman and Michigan streets and miscellaneous bridge repairs.
