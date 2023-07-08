DANVILLE — Local residents who want to raise chickens in the city were again disappointed when a majority of the Danville City Council Tuesday night said the city shouldn’t invest time with drafting an ordinance to vote on to allow hens.
The issue was brought back up for discussion, after discussions started again in March, with former alderman Ethan Burt and resident Ethan Massey this time leading the charge.
Burt said he’s in favor of hens in Danville and handed out packets of information to aldermen to read and asked that the aldermen don’t dismiss the issue as insignificant when there are other major city issues. He thinks that’s all the more reason to consider allowing hens because he thinks it’s a “easy win at a low cost.”
He said there are always residents who don’t follow city ordinances, but the ordinance would allow law-abiding citizens to have hens.
There’s also not a city ordinance now, but Burt said some residents have chickens inside the city anyway.
Massey too spoke in support of hens in Danville.
He asked the council to modify an ordinance similar to Champaign’s. He said Champaign has had great success in allowing residents to have hens.
Hens allow for an opportunity for children to learn a sense of responsibility and good stewardship, understand where food comes from, and help families better afford eggs.
Massey also pointed out a 2019 petition had more than 170 signatures in support of hens in Danville.
Eight-year-old Mariah Zindars, whose parents have previously spoken out in favor of hens in the city, also talked about her family having had chickens before moving into the city. They made her happy and are good pets, keeping her company, and she decorated the chicken coop at Christmas. They don’t cause problems, and they lay eggs so they don’t have to buy eggs at the store, she said.
Emily Ashbrook also said she supports chickens in the city. She asked the aldermen to help residents be self-sufficient, self-sustainable, and if it works in Champaign to be fair and responsible and respect everyone’s rights, it can work here.
A straw poll of aldermen showed a split view of the issue with aldermen Mike Puhr, Darren York, Bob Iverson, Mike O’Kane, Jim Poshard and Carolyn Wands not supporting the city working on an ordinance.
Some seemed willing to consider it including Sherry Pickering, Eve Ludwig, Robert Williams and Ed Butler.
Alderman Jon Cooper didn’t say one way or the other, but asked if this would stop at chickens or lead to other animals in the city.
Aldermen Heidi Wilson, Rick Strebing and Tricia Teague weren’t present at the meeting. Wilson indicated she doesn’t have a problem with the city allowing chickens in the city, especially with the way the price of eggs shot up recently. Strebing stated it can be talked about, but he’s not in favor of chickens in Danville.
Some alderman talked about having chickens growing up, but wondered about the demand now; concerns with odor, noise and predators; people not following the ordinance; and enforcement concerns and adding to city inspectors or animal control employees’ work.
Corp. Counsel James Simon said county animal inspections would have to occur.
O’Kane said if someone wants chickens, they can start a farm outside the city.
Pickering said she talked to Champaign officials who told her they don’t have problems with it.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said since he’s been mayor, he’s heard of one case of a neighbor complaint with someone having chickens in the city currently.
The city council has stopped a potential ordinance more than twice already, he added.
Williams said there’s a group very interested in hens in the city, but the vast majority of residents he’s heard from don’t want them.
Aldermen also heard from residents Vince Koers asking aldermen to consider having a referendum about allowing cannabis outlets per ward; Terry Lake thanking the city for the quick storm response and questioning why no alarm went off on the approaching storm and why the civic center wasn’t a cooling center; and Pastor Ken McCray on Higher Dimension Faith Center’s new facility and events.
Mayor Williams also thanked everyone for working together during the storm. He read one personal resident story of someone receiving help with a generator to save their food.
The city had about 130 calls for trees that were blocking or partially blocking streets.
Lincoln Park was one of the hardest hit areas and will take maybe a month for cleanup. City officials asked that families not allow children to play in the park until it’s cleaned up.
