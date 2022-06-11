DANVILLE— The college players on the Danville Dans roster come to town to play over the summer and work on their hitting, pitching and fielding skills. Now, they’re going to help young ball players improve their baseball technique as well.
The Dans are hosting their annual Baseball Skills Camps. There are three two-day sessions scheduled for this summer:
Wednesday and Thursday, June 15-16
Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29
Monday and Tuesday, July 11-12.
All sessions will run 9 a.m. until noon at Danville Stadium, 610 Highland Blvd.
The Dans coaching staff, as well as some of the Dans players, will go through some drills to evaluate the young players’ skills and give them some tips to be better ballplayers on their own teams.
Registration forms are available on the Dans website, www.danvilledans.com. There are discounts for attending multiple sessions, along with discounts for multiple campers from the same family. Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ups are welcome the first day of the camp.
In addition to the scheduled skills camp sessions, the Dans coaches are available for one-on-one private coaching sessions.
For more information about the Dans Baseball Skills Camps or private lessons, email coleman21@hotmail.com or call 702-994-5040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.