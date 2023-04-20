DANVILLE – Danville and Vermilion County fans enjoy coming to Danville Stadium and watching the Dans play baseball every summer.
Once again the Dans will be giving groups the opportunity to earn money for their organization.
The DansShare program helps support area nonprofits, school groups and sports teams by having their organization work in the concession stand or sell 50-50 tickets. The concession groups receive a donation for their work, as well as accepting tips from hungry fans. Fans also purchase 50-50 tickets from the groups selling the chances during the games, with the selling group receiving a portion of the proceeds.
Through the DansShare program, more than $12,500 was given to area groups during the 2022 season.
Groups interested in selling 50-50 tickets should email danvilledansbaseball@gmail.com. Those interested in working in the concession stand should contact concession manager Luann Grimm at lgrimm74@gmail.com. The schedule will go “live” on Friday, April 21, for groups to claim dates.
Just as Dans fans enjoy coming to the ballpark every summer, the Dans enjoy giving back to the community.
The Danville Dans are a founding member of the Prospect League, a 17-team summer collegiate wood bat league. Baseball players from across America come to Danville to improve their pitching and fielding skills along with hitting with wood bats.
For more information about the Dans, including the 2023 schedule, visit www.danvilledans.com.
