DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College will host its Annual IACAC/IRCF College Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday in the Mary Miller Center Gymnasium.
Parking behind Mary Miller Center will not be available until after 10:00am.
Participants will be able to meet and speak with representatives from more than 50 universities — representing nine states — as well as representatives from DACC’s academic divisions and specialty career programs.
Those universities and colleges include: Blackburn College; Bradley University; Butler University; Chicago State University; Concordia University Chicago; Eastern Illinois University; Eureka College; Illinois College; Illinois State University; Illinois Student Assistance Commission; Illinois Wesleyan University; Indiana State University; Indiana University Indianapolis; Lakeview College of Nursing; Lawrence Technological University; McKendree University; Methodist College of Unity Point Health; Millikin University; Missouri State University; Missouri University of Science & Technology; Murray State University; Northeastern Illinois University; Parkland College-Institute of Aviation; Purdue University; Quincy University; St. Francis Medical Center College; SIU-Carbondale; SIU-Edwardsville; SIU – College of Pharmacy; University of Buffalo; University of Evansville; University of Health Science & Pharmacy in St. Louis; University of Illinois Chicago; University of Illinois @ Springfield; University of Illinois @ Urbana-Champaign; University of Indianapolis; University of Missouri St. Louis; University of Nevada Las Vegas; University of Notre Dame ; Valparaiso University; Vincennes University; Winona State University; and Wyo Tech.
Area high schools are encouraged to bring students from their junior and senior classes to explore their college-going options.
Students may register in advance at www.strivefair.com to save time in speaking with the college representatives they choose.
DACC will also have student services representatives on hand to discuss financial aid, admissions, and career advisement.
For more information, call the DACC Admissions office at 217.443.8801.
