ICCTA winners from DACC

During the Illinois Community College Trustees Association’s annual convention in Chicago on June 10, Danville Area Community College award winners included DACC Director of Financial Aid Sadie Edwards and student Jalon Glover, pictured with DACC President Stephen Nacco. Other DACC winners included Trustees Chair Dave Harby and Vice Chair Greg Wolfe, faculty Kathy Hunter and Emily Chappell and student Mikayla Williams. In addition, Danville Alderman Robert Williams was recognized as DACC’s Distinguished Alumnus.

 Photo provided

The following folks were recognized by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association as local winners and statewide nominees:

Kathy Hunter was DACC’s Faculty of the Year Award winner

Emily Chappell was DACC’s Part-Time Faculty of the Year Award winner

Robert Williams was DACC’s Distinguished Alumnus Award winner

Sadie Edwards was DACC’s Pacesetter Alum Award winner

Jalon Glover won DACC’s Ghandi/King Peace Student Essay Winner

Mikayla Williams won DACC’s Paul Simon Student Essay Winner

The two trustees were recognized for their ongoing efforts in Trustee Education.

Chairman Harby was a 6-time recipient of a Trustee Education Awards

Vice-Chair Greg Wolfe was a 2-time recipient of a Trustee Education Award

