The following folks were recognized by the Illinois Community College Trustees Association as local winners and statewide nominees:
Kathy Hunter was DACC’s Faculty of the Year Award winner
Emily Chappell was DACC’s Part-Time Faculty of the Year Award winner
Robert Williams was DACC’s Distinguished Alumnus Award winner
Sadie Edwards was DACC’s Pacesetter Alum Award winner
Jalon Glover won DACC’s Ghandi/King Peace Student Essay Winner
Mikayla Williams won DACC’s Paul Simon Student Essay Winner
The two trustees were recognized for their ongoing efforts in Trustee Education.
Chairman Harby was a 6-time recipient of a Trustee Education Awards
Vice-Chair Greg Wolfe was a 2-time recipient of a Trustee Education Award
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.