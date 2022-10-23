DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College welcomed its second class of All Star Jaguars Student Ambassadors Tuesday night and the new cast is ready to roll.
The All Stars participate in advertising campaigns, special events, social media, community activities and recruiting efforts. As Student Ambassadors, the cast embodies the DACC spirit and mission. All Stars are recruited for one full academic year and can re-apply for a second year of service.
“We have a few returning cast members, athletes, musicians, parents, a pageant queen, a dual credit student, international students…it’s a very diverse group,” said Lara Conklin, Executive Director of College Relations and Chair of the All Star Care Team. “They represent all walks of life and a varied student experience.”
All Stars are called cast members because they apply and “audition” for the role with the Care Team comprised of eight DACC staff members, including Conklin.
The Care Team is charged with giving the All Stars guidance and mentorship throughout the year. Team members come from the business office, academic advising, web services, creative services, recruitment and marketing.
All Star Cast Members
- Devontay Carpenter Danville IL
- Rowan Clawson Danville IL
- Naomi Dolan Catlin IL
- Jalon Glover Danville IL
- Noah Gomez Danville IL
- Cassidy Helferich Danville IL
- Briana Hernandez Tampa Florida
- Shemiah Howard Danville IL
- Tamara Jimson Danville IL
- Josephine Kamwela Malawi
- Autumn Lange Catlin IL
- Kelsey Martlage St. Joseph IL
- Savanah Mattingly Evansville IN
- Raven Morrison Mattoon IL
- Candela Nevares Garcia Leon Spain
- SaMiya Patterson Danville IL
- AJ Ryan Rossville IL
- Caden Shepherd Danville IL
- Danielle Shuey Bloomington IL
- Maria Sobany Andorra
- Laia Vidaller Barcelona Spain
- Madison Wells Oakwood IL
All Star Care Team Members
- Lara Conklin, Executive Director of College Relations
- Chris Cornell, Marketing Specialist
- Keith Miller, Creative Services Director
- Jung Ae Merrick, Web & Online Services Support Technician
- Dawn Nasser, Academic Advisor & Coordinator of Campus & Community Resources
- JR Scruggs, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion for Adult Education & TRiO
- Alexis Simmons, Recruitment & Student Engagement
- Kelly Simmons, Business Office Specialist
