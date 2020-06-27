DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees and the Danville Area Community College Classified Staff Association (DACC-CSA), which represents classified staff at the college, ratified a new four-year agreement Thursday night.
The agreement allows for a 3 percent pay increase in each of the four years and provides an additional $500 added to the base salary of employees obtaining a five-year milestone year. As an incentive not to use sick days, employees will earn a half of a vacation day for each month that no sick time is used. Another incentive to help recruit and retain students is a $500 stipend if credit hours increase 2 percent overall per fiscal year.
“Circumstances were challenging this year, considering the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter-at-home order. More than ever, we really needed to trust that we had each other’s best interests at heart,” Brandon Tuggle, president of DACC-CSA, said. “We appreciated the acknowledgment that the college respects the essential contributions of our union and its members.
“We’ve used interest-based bargaining for several years, and this year truly showed how valuable it is to work together for the good of the college,” he said. “Our team thanks the board and our union members for ratifying this contract.”
“With many new and unprecedented challenges this year, the members of the classified union have demonstrated great commitment to the success of the college and our students, and have provided essential services during very trying times. Without them, we would not have been able to sustain operations,” DACC President Stephen Nacco said.
“I wish to thank the union president and the bargaining team for their willingness to participate in an open dialog during bargaining,” Nacco said. “I’m happy we can reward their efforts with this agreement.”
“This year has presented one test after another for our employees and students, and the trials keep coming. You can’t quantify loyalty and service,” David W. Harby, chairman of the DACC Board of Trustees, said. “The members of the Classified Staff Association have exhibited tremendous devotion to the institution and the students this college serves. We couldn’t function without them. I’m happy we were able to find the resources, even in these challenging times, to acknowledge their allegiance.”
