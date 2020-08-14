DANVILLE – Natalie Page, dean of academic services at South Suburban College, has been selected as the new vice president of academic affairs at Danville Area Community College.
Although her appointment won’t become official until the DACC Trustees approve Page’s selection at next Thursday’s board meeting, the plan is for Page to begin her DACC tenure on Sept. 14.
As DACC’s next chief academic officer, she will become the face of teaching and learning at the college.
Page will replace Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann who retired at the end of June after 50 years with the college.
Kathy Sturgeon, who has been dean of math, science and health professions since 2011, served as interim vice president of academic affairs since July 1.
A college-wide screening committee reviewed resumes and applications from 50 candidates. The committee then selected seven candidates for Zoom interviews.
The seven were further winnowed down to three finalists – one local and two from the Midwest – who were interviewed in-person last month by DACC President Stephen Nacco and his executive team.
Page has worked for more than four years as the dean of academic services at South Suburban College in South Holland. Her prior experience at South Suburban included six years as a tenured faculty member in communications. This followed similar full-time faculty roles at Lewis University in Romeoville and Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Earlier this year, Page completed her doctorate in community-college leadership from Northern Illinois University. Her dissertation focused on improving the success rate of students from underrepresented groups. She also has a master’s degree from Governors State University in instructional design and technology. Her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University is in advertising and marketing.
As the vice president of academic affairs at DACC, Page will lead a team that includes four academic divisions as well online learning, assessment and the Hoopeston Higher Learning Center.
Nacco said Page is “the right person at the right time for DACC” and cites her experience as an academic leader and in helping institutions adhere to the Higher Learning Commission’s standards on assessment.
He also said she is a “powerful advocate for teaching and learning, which is what our faculty as well as our students need from the college’s chief academic officer.”
Nacco said he appreciated the “considerable time and careful thought” that faculty and staff on the screening committee invested in selecting the three finalists, and he thanked the executive committee for assisting him with in-person interviews.
Nacco also praised Sturgeon, who served in the role of interim vice president, saying she “jumped right in and kept the momentum going following Dave Kietzmann’s retirement.”
