DANVILLE – As a way of permanently remembering the late Sen. Scott Bennett, Danville Area Community College will dedicate a tree and a plaque in his honor with a ceremony set for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 near the Clock Tower building in the Campus Quad. All are welcome to attend.
Like so many people in East-Central Illinois, employees and students at DACC have many fond memories of the Sen. Bennett.
DACC Board Chair Dave Harby recalled, “Over the past seven years, Sen. Bennett made every effort he could to attend major events at DACC. He was always a welcome presence and staunch supporter of our students.”
Betty Seidel had been Sen. Bennett’s legislative aide and is currently the aide to Sen. Paul Faraci. In recognizing Bennett’s longstanding love for DACC, she and Sen. Faraci wholly endorsed the idea of dedicating a tree near the Clock Tower building.
“Scott loved history and would be pleased to have his tree near the building where DACC has history classes,” Seidel said.
DACC President Stephen Nacco can recall countless occasions when Bennett participated in DACC activities over the years.
“He helped dedicate Jacobs Hall and Hegeler Hall,” Nacco said. “He established a fund for student scholarships. He attended Commencement and honors programs and our monthly labor-management meetings. He’s been the keynote speaker for our PTK honor society. He’s hosted a number of town-hall meetings on campus. He led our students in campaigns to donate socks for homeless people as well as a campaign to donate books and dictionaries for inmates in the Danville Correctional Center. He’s been an enormous advocate for Illinois colleges as the chair of the State’s Higher Education Committee and a wonderful friend for Parkland, the U of I, and us.”
The tree for the memorial will be the bur oak, which typically grows to be massive—nearly 100 feet in height and with a trunk that can be 10-feet in diameter.
According to DACC’s Executive Director of College Relations Lara Conklin, “The bur oak can live for many years—up to 400 years. Sen. Faraci and Ms. Seidel also appreciated that this species is native to this region.”
Sen. Bennett died on Dec. 9, 2022, and had served as state senator for the 52nd District since 2015.
To donate to Sen. Bennett’s scholarship fund at DACC, contact the DACC Foundation’s Tonya Hill at 217-443-8843.
