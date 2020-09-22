DANVILLE —Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education has upcoming training opportunities available for Fall 2020. DACC will be following all CDC issued guidelines for Covid-19.
LEAN SIX SIGMA GREEN BELT
You will love the energy and creative training simulations in the Fall 2020 Green Belt wave at DACC! Geared for all industry sectors - manufacturing, healthcare, education, government, non-profits - this six day training program will use creative online DMAIC project simulations to provide an opportunity for your employees to utilize conventional Lean Six Sigma methodology to solve problems in a constructive team environment. Cost also includes one year access to EngineRoom software!
- Define & Measure Phase - September 28, 2020 & October 1, 2020
- Measure & Analyze Phase - October 19, 2020 & October 22, 2020
- Improve & Control Phase - November 10, 2020
- Capstone Simulation - November 12, 2020
Classes are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bremer Conference Center; $3,500/belt.
REALIZING TALENT IN OTHERS
Realizing Talent in Others™ helps leaders match the employee’s natural need to demonstrate competence with the organization’s need to succeed. Recognize the psychological needs of individuals, and incorporate leadership behaviors to support them.
Class is 8 a.m. to noon, September 22, 2020 at the Bremer Conference Center Room 109/110; $199/person.
RESOLVING CONFLICTS WITHIN YOUR TEAM
Effective leaders understand the impact conflict can have on a team and put processes in place for dealing with it, either by intervening directly or helping team members resolve conflicts on their own.
Class is 8 a.m. to noon, October 6, 2020 at the Bremer Conference Center Room 109/110; $199/person.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
This training will emphasize how to prevent and manage conflict with managers, co-workers, and customers, how to establish and sustain a positive and caring attitude, how to convey empathy to others, how to identify customer needs and the root causes of their frustrations, how to ask questions and make statements that promote effective interactions with customers, how to communicate with enhanced listening and minimize stress levels. Learn core customer service best practices, phone etiquette, email etiquette and more.
Class is 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. October 6 or 7, 2020 (includes lunch) - you pick which day you would like to attend at time of registration – at the Bremer Conference Center; $149/person.. Class size is limited.
HAZWOPER ANNUAL REFRESHER COURSE
Workers who come into contact with hazardous waste materials or work at hazardous waste sites should receive OSHA HAZWOPER training. According to OSHA 29 CFR 1910.120, employees must also receive 8-hours of refresher training.
Class is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 14, 2020 at the DACC Technology Center; $175/person.
OSHA 10 HOUR GENERAL INDUSTRY
The 10-hour OSHA Outreach courses provide basic awareness training on the recognition, avoidance, abatement, and prevention of workplace hazards.
Classes are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 and 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12 at the Bremer Conference Center; $225/person. Registration deadline is Nov. 2
OSHA 30 HOUR GENERAL INDUSTRY
The 30-hour training program is intended to provide workers with a greater depth and variety of training emphasizing hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.
Classes are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. November 10, 12, 17 and 19, Registration deadline is Nov. 2 at the Bremer Conference Center; $475/person.
MANAGING YOUR PRIORITIES
Gone are the days of “doing more with less.” Today, we must “do everything with nearly nothing” and the new “as soon as possible” is “now.” No wonder priority management is itself a pressing priority! Traditional time management is no match for these challenges.
Class is 8 a.m. to noon, October 20, 2020 at the Bremer Conference Center Room 109/110; $199/person.
FORKLIFT NEW DRIVER COURSE
Learn how to operate a forklift truck safely and effectively. Upon completion of the course, you will know the basic skills and knowledge of job safety required for operating a forklift. Become familiar with the controls, daily checks, OSHA regulations, ANSI standards, factors in center of gravity and stability, load capacity, accident statistics, and much more.
Prerequisites: Must be able to read, write, speak, and comprehend the English language. Dress appropriately for weather (closed-toe shoes).
Class is 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. October 29, 2020, at the Bremer Conference Center Room 109/110; $150/person.
OFFERING REWARDS & RECOGNITION
Offering Rewards and Recognition™ helps participants to use rewards effectively and to apply a simple process for offering recognition. The payoff of these skills is improved employee engagement, performance, and results.
Class is 8 a.m. to noon November 4, 2020 at the Bremer Conference Center Room 109/110; $199/person.
ILLINOIS MANDATED SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION TRAINING for LICENSED HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS
Class is 8-9 a.m. December 3 at the Bremer Conference Center; $29/person.
ILLINOIS MANDATED SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION TRAINING for MANAGEMENT and NON-MANAGEMENT LEVEL EMPLOYEES
Class is 10 a.m. to noon, December 3, 2020, at the Bremer Conference Center; $29/person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.