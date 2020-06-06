DANVILLE – Some classes and student services offices will be open to the public on a limited basis when the regular summer session starts Monday at Danville Area Community College.
With the relaxation of the state’s stay-at-home orders that began May 29, the college is allowed to resume on-campus classes just in time for the regular summer session.
DACC will open the campus on a limited basis for essential business operations and a handful of on-campus classes. In-person delivery is critical to many hands-on career and technical programs and labs, but social distancing and smaller class sections will be implemented to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.
The college also will provide on-campus student services to address the needs of students who feel as if they aren’t able to conduct their business over the telephone.
The hours of office operations – not including scheduled class periods — will be limited to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Services available at those times include admissions/registration, records, financial aid, academic advising, adult education, the cashier, the bookstore, and the testing center.
“We will provide on-campus services but with a limited number of staff members in order to maintain social distancing within offices,” DACC President Stephen Nacco said. “We’ll operate skeleton crews with only a small group of staff members physically on campus at any given time.”
Visits to the DACC Higher Learning Center in Hoopeston will be by appointment only. Please call 217-283-4170 to schedule a visit in Hoopeston.
Nacco said the college is committed to providing students, staff and visitors with a safe and healthy learning environment.
A college-wide CART (COVID Action Response Team) committee was formed to develop procedures to keep employees and students safe now that the state has entered Phase 3 of its reopening plan.
“After a month of steady meetings, they’re not going away,” he said of the CART committee. “Faculty, staff and administrators will be back at it to figure out the fall.
“I really appreciate the work of the dozen employees,” Nacco said. “We’re all in it together, and we looked at the state laws and made them more stringent.”
In addition, DACC’s Child Development Center will open Monday and will serve a limited number of children.
“DCFS (Department of Children and Family Services) has allowed the Child Development Center to have up to 30 children divided between four classrooms,” Nacco said.
A letter was sent to all students and employees via campus email accounts that outlines the locations of entry checkpoints on campus that will be staffed by security from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Security personnel will check temperatures and ensure masks are being worn by everyone coming onto campus. Entry to campus buildings is limited to one door per building.
The public is encouraged to continue conducting business over the phone as much as possible. Please call 217-443-8750 to register for fall classes or to learn about registration options such as in-person appointments. Questions about any other student services or DACC operations should be directed to the Information Line at 217-443-DACC (3222).
The DACC campus has been closed to the public since Gov. JB Pritzker issued his first shelter-at-home order on March 21. Spring semester courses transitioned to online delivery at that time.
More detailed information about the DACC Reopening Plan — and any additional updates to the situation as they become available — may be found on the college’s website at www.dacc.edu.
