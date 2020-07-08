DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to discuss financial planning and future programming.
DACC’s Chief Financial Officer Tammy Betancourt will present the college’s budget for Fiscal Year 2021 as well as expenditure and revenue projections for the next five years through Fiscal Year 2025.
DACC President Stephen Nacco said the college “will be breaking even” as it finishes out Fiscal Year 2020.
“Starting with Fiscal Year 2021, the board is going to have to make some decisions so we can continue to break even,” he said.
“The budget will anticipate a decline in state revenue,” he said. “We’re looking at an 8 percent decline in state funding.”
In addition, Nacco said declines in enrollment numbers have been seen in the community education division this spring and summer as lunch-and-learn programs, College for Kids and field trips all have been canceled due to COVID-19.
Nacco also is concerned about some of DACC’s fall programs that involve area high school students.
“What’s dual credit and College Express going to look like?” he said.
The DACC trustees usually meet early in the year to discuss the upcoming fiscal year’s budget.
“We used to do this meeting about the budget in February,” Nacco said. “Thank goodness we didn’t have that meeting this year because everything would have changed (because of COVID-19).”
Moving forward, Nacco said the budget workshop will continue to be scheduled in late June or early July every year, with the board approving a new budget in August.
The trustees will consider whether to approve a new budget for Fiscal Year 2021 at its August board meeting.
“Holding down expenses during a pandemic is going to be a challenge,” Nacco said. “We are going to have to increase expenses to meet the demand for classes.”
For example, the college might have to open two sections of the same class to accommodate the students who have enrolled in it.
“We are keeping class sizes to 10,” he said. “If we get a few more students, we’ll open up another section.”
Nacco said he also expects to see more four-year university students on campus this fall.
“We’re going to see different students in the fall,” he said. “They are residents of other universities, and they are here sitting out going back to their home university.”
While some decisions will have to be made to keep the budget on track, Nacco said, “Charging students more money isn’t going to solve the problem.”
“We will be increasing courses to meet the demand,” he said. “If you stop or curtail service, then you’re hurting students and not growing.”
