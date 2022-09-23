Danville Area Community College will hold the 2022 Oktoberfest two-player Scramble on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at Danville County Club.
The scramble will benefit the DACC National Basketball Tournament Fund.
Cost to play is $300 per team. Entry includes two rounds of golf, Friday night admission in the Oktoberfest dinner/ party lunch on Saturday and prizes.
The Friday Shot Gun Start begins at 1 p.m. The event is flighted after the first round. Saturday tee times begin at 9 a.m.
Payouts will be for the first and second place winners in each flight. There will be an awards reception after the tournament.
New this year includes the Oktoberfest dinner on Friday is open to the public. For $30 per person, dinner will include a German-themed buffet and live polka music by Keith Stras and Polka Confetti. Seasonal beverage options from local vendors will be available for purchase.
For more information, or to register, contact Brian Hensgen at 217-443-8823 or bhensgen@dacc.edu.
