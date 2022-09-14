Danville Area Community College will be holding the Annual College Day on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the Mary Miller Gymnasium. DACC students and members of the community are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to meet with representatives.
More than 50 representatives from six different states will be campus. Representatives from four-year colleges, universities and technical schools will participate in this Illinois Regional College Fair (IRCF) that is being sponsored around the State through the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC).
DACC’s College Day offers the opportunity for current DACC students, high school students and members of the community to discuss transfer options, admissions requirements and educational planning with some of the most popular and well-respected universities in the region.
Visit with representatives from: Augustana College, Bradley University, Butler University, Columbia College of Missouri, Drake University, Eastern Illinois University, Fontbonne University, Greenville University, Illinois College, Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Iowa Wesleyan University, Midwestern University, Millikin University, Missouri State University, Monmouth College, Northern Illinois University, Purdue University, Quincy University, St. Ambrose University, University of Illinois @ Springfield, University of Indianapolis, University of Notre Dame, Valparaiso University, Wabash College and more colleges and universities.
Also during College Day, Dr. Wade’s Connection Cafe will be selling coffee, lattes and strawberry refreshers from 8-11 a.m. at the Mary Miller Center. Drinks will range from $2-$4 with funds going to support the DACC softball team and the DACC women’s basketball team.
For more information, call the DACC Admissions office at 217-443-8802.
