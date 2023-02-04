DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College will host the annual Regional Academic Challenge competition, Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Eight area school districts are expected to send participants to this year’s competition.
Academic Challenge is a test-based competition hosted by the Physics Department and Engineering Program at Eastern Illinois University. Offered to high school students, subjects tested are biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering graphics, English, mathematics and physics.
Winners of the regional competition continue on to the sectional competition at Eastern Illinois University on March 9, and then may advance to the state competition in April, also at EIU.
The eight high schools attending the DACC regional are: Armstrong Township, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Milford, Oakwood, Shiloh, Hoopeston and Westville. The schools are separated into divisions based on school size. Armstrong, Georgetown-Ridge Farm, Milford and Shiloh are in the 300 division, and the other four schools are in the 700 division. There can be a maximum of 14 students per team.
Medallions are given for the top three individual scores in each division in each of the subject areas. In addition, trophies will be awarded to the schools with the top three overall total scores in each division. The full team from the top two overall schools in each division and any individual student with one of the top two scores in any subject area will advance to the sectional tournament at EIU on March 9.
DACC last hosted the event in Feb. 2020. The tournament has been fully online the last two years and was administered through EIU.
This year’s schedule:
- 9-9:45 a.m. Buses arrive at DACC Mary Miller Center
- 10-10:40 a.m. First set of exams
- 11-11:40 a.m. Second set of exams
- 11:45a.m.-12:45 p.m. Lunch break
- 12:45-1:30 p.m. Awards
For more information about the Academic Challenge at DACC, contact the Math/Science Division office at 217-443-8805.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.