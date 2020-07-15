DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday will discuss athletics as well as preliminary plans to host the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament next year.
The NJCAA tournament, which was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been scheduled to take place the week of April 19 in the Mary Miller Gymnasium on DACC’s campus, DACC President Stephen Nacco said.
The NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents announced plans Monday to move most of the NJCAA-sponsored close-contact fall sports and competitions to the spring semester of 2021.
Nacco said DACC’s annual athletics report will be presented at Thursday’s board meeting. The report provides information on the athletics department staff members, teams and team members and gives statistics, such as the cumulative grade point averages of the teams.
“We do an athletics report every year,” Nacco said. “It gives information on what’s been going on in the past year.
“They like to know what’s going on with athletics,” he said of the trustees. “They want to know what kind of bang for their buck they’re getting.”
Nacco added, “We’re not adding any sports, and we’re not removing any sports.”
The schedules of various DACC’s sports teams, however, will change and have COVID-19 restrictions.
Men’s and women’s cross country activities will proceed as “normal,” starting Aug. 1, while following COVID-19 guidelines such as gathering in small groups and maintaining social distancing.
“They have 10 competitions, and there will be a championship Nov. 14 in Iowa,” Nacco said.
“We don’t have volleyball or soccer, which are contact sports, so our first contact sports will be men’s and women’s basketball.”
According to NJCAA’s guidelines, DACC’s basketball teams can start practicing Sept. 15 but won’t start their season until Jan. 11 rather than in November.
In addition, between Sept. 5 and Nov. 15, DACC’s men’s baseball, women’s softball and men’s and women’s golf teams will be permitted to practice and participate in light scrimmages, Nacco said.
Also Thursday, the trustees will:
• Hear a financial update.
• Hear the president’s report.
• Consider a sabbatical leave report. The board in April 2019 approved a sabbatical leave proposal/agreement for music professor Eric Simonson. Simonson will complete his sabbatical on July 31.
• Recognize and administer the oath of office to student trustee Holley Hambleton, who was elected online this spring by her peers to serve a second term on the DACC board.
• Consider permitting interfund loans as needed between August and July 2021.
Due to the timing of revenue and expenditures during the year, several of the college’s funds experience a negative cash balance at various times during the year. In addition, most of the college’s grants are on a reimbursable basis, so the college incurs the cost and then periodically, based on the grant regulations, requests reimbursement for these expenditures, which has a negative effect on cash flow.
Interfund loans do not change the college’s total cash balance, but the transaction does provide for each individual fund to reflect a positive cash balance. It also provides lending options through the 2021 fiscal year and addresses the anticipated negative cash balance during the next year.
