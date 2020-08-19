DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees is expected to appoint Natalie Page as vice president of academic affairs at its meeting Thursday night.
Page, dean of academic services at South Suburban College, will start in her new role as DACC’s chief academic officer around Sept. 14. Her contract will run through June 30, 2021, at an annual salary of $120,000.
“The faculty and staff all wanted her,” DACC President Stephen Nacco said. “She just dazzled us.
“She understands accreditation, and she has programs in mind, like a casino certification program,” he said. “She also will be involved with student outcomes.
“She’s the future of academics at DACC,” he added.
Page will replace Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann who retired at the end of June after 50 years with the college. Kathy Sturgeon, who has been dean of math, science and health professions since 2011, served as interim vice president of academic affairs since July 1.
Page has worked for more than four years as the dean of academic services at South Suburban College in South Holland. Her prior experience at South Suburban included six years as a tenured faculty member in communications. This followed similar full-time faculty roles at Lewis University in Romeoville and Kennesaw State University in Georgia.
Earlier this year, Page completed her doctorate in community-college leadership from Northern Illinois University. Her dissertation focused on improving the success rate of students from underrepresented groups. She also has a master’s degree from Governors State University in instructional design and technology. Her bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University is in advertising and marketing.
As the vice president of academic affairs at DACC, Page will lead a team that includes four academic divisions as well online learning, assessment and the Hoopeston Higher Learning Center.
Also Thursday, the trustees will:
• Hear a financial update.
• Hear the president’s report.
• Consider placing the tentative Fiscal Year 2021 budget on display for 30 days and set the time, date and place of the public hearing on the proposed budget for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24, in the board room, Vermilion Hall Room 302, at DACC.
“It’s a balanced budget, and it relies on some assumption that the state revenue won’t be at 100 percent,” Nacco said. “There are conservative numbers in the budget.”
This year’s proposed operating budget is $17.16 million, an increase of about .3 percent compared to last year’s budget of $17.1 million.
With an expected increase of more than $100,000 in operating and state formula equalization grants, as well as continued increases in local property taxes as a result of an increasing Equalized Assessed Valuation, the college will be able to move forward by investing in human resources to maintain quality student service, provide training needed to meet the employment demands of the community, provide training needed for assessment of student learning outcomes, cover software increases for certain programs and add new student mobile app software.
Depending on the fluctuation in the Equalized Assessed Valuation, the tax levy rate is anticipated to be approximately 60.86 cents. The current rate is 61.15 cents.
• Consider approving the permanent transfer of earned interest monies of $85,362 to the Education Fund from the Working Cash Fund.
• Consider an addendum to the agreement with Lakeview College of Nursing.
In April 2002, the Lakeview College of Nursing and DACC entered into an agreement in which DACC provides administrative services to Lakeview. The agreement was amended in 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019 to reflect either increasing or decreasing services.
The proposed amendment extends the agreement to June 30, 2021, and decreases the administrative fee received by DACC to $7,000, retroactive to July 1.
• Consider the Fiscal Year 2022 Illinois Community College Board Resource Allocation and Management Plan (RAMP), which is the college’s master plan of capital improvement projects it submits every year to the ICCB.
The campus storage facility was removed from the latest RAMP because the college’s purchase last fall of the former Army Reserve garage will fulfill that need. The Clock Tower Center and Ornamental Horticulture projects were appropriated last year in the Build Up Illinois capital bill and will also no longer be listed in the RAMP.
A new $5 million project to transform the former Army Reserve Center into DACC’s health care professions center will be added to the RAMP, Nacco said.
• Consider approving the proposed academic calendars for the 2021-2022, 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
• Consider approving the $2.5 million Capital Development Board project to renovate the circa 1900 Clock Tower and Ornamental Horticulture buildings.
“The state has authorized the project and will help manage it,” Nacco said.
Part of the Clock Tower Center was remodeled in the last few years and approximately 32,500 square feet remains to be remodeled. The vast majority of the 32,500 square feet is classrooms and instructor offices. Computer labs need to be rewired. The telecom/data, electrical, plumbing and fire protection needs to be rehabilitated. The heating and ventilation mechanical units are a continual problem and need to be replaced to improve the learning/working environment.
The Ornamental Horticulture building was built in 1969 and has never been rehabilitated. Due to the generosity of Julius Hegeler, the greenhouse was replaced in 2011 with a new 6,200-square-foot facility. A few more items need to be added to make the greenhouse a state-of-the-art educational facility. DACC’s cost to fund this project, estimated at $755,267, will come from Board Restricted Facility Construction Renovation Reserve funds.
• Consider the retirement of Mary Skinner as the director of nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.