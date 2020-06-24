DANVILLE – The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees on Thursday will consider ratifying a four-year contract with the college’s classified staff.
The tentative contract, which would go into effect July 1 and run through June 30, 2024, covers 50 clerical and maintenance workers. The contract provides for a 3 percent pay raise each year for four years.
President Stephen Nacco said the negotiations with the Danville Area Community College Classified Staff Association were interest-based.
“We negotiated based on ‘what does the college need to do to move forward?’” he said.
“The contract shows the college’s commitment and loyalty to the staff,” he added. “It was an important gesture to extend it past a year.”
Some new features of the collective bargaining agreement include an incentive not to use sick days and a bonus if student enrollment increases by 2 percent or more.
“They would earn a half a vacation day for every month they go without using a sick day,” Nacco said. “It addresses a college need and helps with employee availability.”
The proposed contract also allows for a one-time $500 bonus if student enrollment increases 2 percent or more in a fiscal year.
“We would give them a bonus because they are important in helping students get around the college and are key to retention and student success,” Nacco said.
Also Thursday, the trustees will:
• Hear a financial update.
• Hear the president’s report.
• Consider a recommendation to adjust the salaries for scheduled administrators and professional staff and for grant-funded administrators and professional staff.
“We are in the people business,” Nacco said. “The quality of the people we have is a measure of the college.”
A 3 percent increase to the base pay of DACC employees who are not part of any bargaining unit has been recommended for Fiscal Year 2021. The proposed increase will help the college remain competitive in attracting and retaining quality employees.
The proposed salary adjustment would cover 99 employees – 86 administrative and seven confidential. The total cost for the increase is $90,000.
The proposed increase is comparable to the increase that Faculty Association employees will receive in the next year. In Fiscal Year 2021, faculty members will receive a 2 percent increase and milestone increases that will bring the total package to a dollar-value amount commensurate to a 3 percent increase.
The proposed increase also matches the 3 percent increase in the tentative agreement with the Classified Association.
• Consider a bid of $1.65 million from Commercial Builders of Champaign for the renovation of the Dr. Alice Marie Jacobs Hall/Carnegie Library.
The 8,730-square-foot former Carnegie Library will include a lobby, two meeting rooms, restrooms and storage on the main floor. The lower level will contain two meeting rooms, restrooms, storage and mechanical rooms.
“Work will start right away if it (bid) is approved,” Nacco said. “The bids were well within the $2 million that Julius Hegeler bequeathed to us.”
• Consider approving the Fiscal Year 2021 Capital Equipment List for technology and educational support.
The funding support for $1.4 million in equipment purchases is possible as a result of $632,474 in technology/equipment bond proceeds, $383,000 in 1994 referendum funds, $227,777 in grant and special revenue funds, and $159,342 from operating funds.
• Consider a proposed premium of $156,823 from Illinois Counties Risk Management Trust for property/liability insurance for Fiscal Year 2021.
• Discuss the Organizational Review of Goals (ORG), which is an annual year-end report on the college’s performance during a fiscal year based on institutional strategies and departmental goals. The ORG links each of the annual strategic matrix strategies to master-plan strategies and departmental goals.
• Consider approving the 2020-2021 strategic planning matrix that provides an overview of the college’s strategic priorities during the course of an academic year.
With the matrix’s strategies and tactics, individual departments are able to derive more detailed annual goals.
The matrix also plays a crucial role in laying the groundwork for the budgeting process. The 2020-2021 strategic planning matrix has undergone a six-month development process that has included input from all key college stakeholders.
• Consider accepting the retirement of Glenda Hargan, library assistant/technical services.
• Conduct a special presentation to David Kietzmann, executive vice president of instruction and student services, who is retiring June 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.