DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College will be open for regular business starting next month.
Beginning Monday, July 6, all academic and administrative departments will be open and operating under summer hours and will staff their offices with full-time employees.
Practicing social distancing, checking temperatures, wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting of high-volume areas will continue to take place.
“We’re bringing people back to work and having full services for our students,” President Stephen Nacco said.
The college will provide masks and hand sanitizer stations for staff and student use, although fewer students are expected to be on campus this summer and fall because most of the classes are taking place online.
“We’re providing PPE because the state says we need to,” Nacco said.
“We already have it on hand,” he said. “It’s easier for us because the student body is under 3,000, and more students are taking online classes in the fall because of the half-price tuition we offered.”
Nacco said DACC’s in-person classes in the fall still will be limited to 10 or fewer people in a classroom.
“We also will be front-loading the science labs and hands-on tech classes in the fall in case there’s a spike (in COVID-19 cases) and we can continue after Thanksgiving with online learning,” he said.
Earlier this week, the college’s CART (COVID-19 Action Response Team) met after Gov. JB Pritzker announced the state would be relaxing some requirements with the introduction of Phase 4 guidelines for COVID-19, effective today.
DACC will continue to screen everyone entering the Danville campus and the Hoopeston Higher Learning Center.
Starting Monday, DACC security, staff and instructors from the Danville Correctional Center, who are on a hiatus from their work with inmates, will perform health checks from inside the front foyers of the college’s buildings.
They will check temperatures and ensure that everyone wears a mask in public places. They also will ask health-related questions that the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends, such as “Are you feeling sick?” “Were you recently exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19?”
Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan allows groups of fewer than 50 to congregate if the individuals adhere to the rules requiring the use of personal-protection equipment.
