DANVILLE – DACC students taking Biology 100: Life Science, and Speech 101: Speech participate in a unique learning community where the courses are co-taught by Dr. Wendy Brown, Microbiology Professor, and Ryan Wyckoff, Speech Professor.
There are nine students in this class who explore a biology topic and then give speeches related to that topic.
Dr. Brown’s and Professor Wyckoff’s students completed another service learning project on Monday.
All nine Biol 100 and SPCH 101 learning community students assisted the Illinois Land Conservation Foundation in building the “Mouth of the Jordan Hiking Trail”, a 0.31 mile trail on a newly acquired plot of land along the Salt Fork River in Oakwood, IL.
Service learning projects like these allow students to volunteer in their community while learning about the significance of land conservation. One student commented that he cannot wait to take his future children and grandchildren on the trail and tell them that he helped to create it.
