DANVILLE — Esports at the college level is rising and two Danville Area Community College students have been tapped to continue that emergence.
Michael “Guido” Esteves and Collin Shaner were named to special committees for the NJCAAE, the national governing body of two-year college Esports, which is defined as sports competition using video games
“Collin is on the rules committee and he will help tell people about the rules of the games and help them play it the right way and rules disputes,” Esteves said. “My committee is recruitment and membership. What we do is promote tournaments, help schools set things up, tell them what it will cost to get started and why they should do it. I like to show to other schools how to get started instead of going through a lot of research to start like myself.
“It is nice because on a national level, we get to set the future of Esports in community colleges.”
Shaner explained further.
“We just recently established who will be in it and what we are doing. Basically it will be a group of people who have a passion for gaming that know what they are talking about as far as setting up the grounds that sportsmanship and competitive integrity is met at a major level,” he said. “We have debates on which rules can be used for competitive integrity and what can be kicked out. It has been an open source discussion and we have been able to solve a lot of problems.”
The new spots continue the evolution of the sport and the evolution of the DACC team, which plays and practices in a lab that opened earlier this year.
“DACC has been on the forefront by getting our lab and giving us what we needed to set things up. From the president down, there has been full support,” Esteves said. “When we came to the board with the idea, a few members didn’t get it, but when I explained it to them, they said, ‘This is great.’ It’s been easy on my end and I haven’t had to fight to get what I need.”
The lab opened in March, a week before the COVID-19 pandemic started, but the action still continued.
“We used to host tournaments and we had 20-40 people in person and then it grew to 175 online. So it showed the power of Esports but also people didn’t have much to do,” Esteves said. “Most programs are slowing down, but we are still continuing to build programs. The club went from eight people to 50. I was able to go online to recruit in high schools and recruited on campus in a grassroots way, so if we can do that in COVID, watch out when it clears up.”
While Esteves is more vocal, it is Shaner who is the coach of the DACC team and that is something he has worked on for years.
“For a long time, I had a lot of passion for competitive Esports,” Shaner said. “I was coaching and helping people play better and that is something I wanted to do for a long time in my free time. We brainstorm ideas to help the club expand and teams to go far beyond what we have now with one room and multiple teams. We take the nuts and bolts and we keep expanding. We are building individual teams and getting kids to learn the games. We are giving them the tools to coach themselves and if all things go well, everything should evolve into something bigger.”
Esteves said the lab is important for not just gaming, but also a way to keep students on campus.
“We offer the campus environment, something you can do after class. It has saved kids from dropping out because you leave class, you have a couple of hours to kill, but some people go home and never come back,” Esteves said. “Here you can come in and practice. The lab is for competition, but people can still practice and keeps them on. Players have to have grades and do game tapes like every athletes does.”
The team will play games like League of Legends, Overwatch, Smash Brothers and Hearthstone this year, but another game, NBA 2K, may open up another opportunity around the time of the NJCAA Division II Basketball Tournament.
“We are actually hosting an Esports NBA 2K NJCAA national tournament alongside the NJCAA Division II Tournament,” Esteves said. “We are hoping to make DACC a Midwest hub for competition. We have the facilities and access to the production department, which means we are going to stream our own tv shows, so I think we have a lot to offer.”
For both students, the chance to be part of building something nationally from the lab at DACC is a challenge they are more than ready to take.
Esteves said it is exciting to be on the ground floor of something and there are many advantages from being on the team, such as scholarships for team captains.
“We are not trying to make professional gamers,” he said. “We are using something that they are passionate about to keep them in school and get them through school. It is not about winning. … If we lose every match but have a lot of people graduate, then that is a win for me.”
