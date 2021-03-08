DANVILLE – Podcasting is a growing media. According to a September 2020 report by eMarketer, more than 106 million Americans would be listening to podcasts by the end of that year. Podcast listenership was growing by 16 percent each year.
Two DACC sophomores stepped into the exploding podcast universe last December and they haven’t looked back.
Kia Burke, a communications major from Westville, and Keegan Nickoson, a broadcast major from Hamilton, Ohio, developed their weekly podcast so students could become familiar with faces of faculty and staff around the DACC campus. The production’s original theme song was written and produced by local musician – and fellow DACC student – Guido Esteves, and performed by recent alum Cary Heatherly.
The team hopes that DACC students and members of the community could get to know a bit more about the college.
To date, the team has produced nine episodes of the show, DACCCAST, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday at noon. Episodes are available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. The team has an Instagram account where they promote each new episode. Kia and Keegan create all their own social media graphics and content, as well. Currently, plans are to continue podcasting through May, when the pair will graduate from DACC and transfer to different universities to continue their education.
While podcasting is their passion, it isn’t the duo’s only creative outlet. Kia recently earned an internship with the WCIA Channel 3 morning program. She noted that opportunities like the podcast and internship would probably not have been available to her if she had gone directly to a four-year university after high school.
Keegan came to DACC to play baseball and also acts as a play-by-play announcer for DACC Basketball games livestreamed over the internet. He is grateful to be able to play his sport at the college level, something that might not have been possible at a larger four-year school.
To catch the next DACCCAST episode, search DACCCAST on your favorite podcasting platform, or follow the program on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUw5WwRb1jLrnlKG5obQXtQ or on Instagram @DACCCAST.
