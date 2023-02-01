Danville Area Community College’s credit-hour enrollment jumped by more than 16 percent for the spring semester, based on the 10th-day report.
Overall headcount topped 2,000, which is 11 percent higher than during the previous spring. Full-time enrollment increased by more than 21 percent.
DACC President Stephen Nacco said, “Students have evidently put the pandemic behind them and are flocking back to DACC classrooms.” Nacco also said that the increase in full-time enrollment is the highest single-semester enrollment boost he has seen.
Nacco attributed the enrollment boom partially to the College Board of Trustees’ decision to continue to offer full-time students a $600 Bonus program.
“For students who registered for more than 12 credits, they were once again able to receive what amounts to a free class that they can use to keep on track toward graduating,” Nacco said.
Another key factor in the enrollment increase has been the district-wide growth in high-school dual-credit enrollment. Dual-credit classes give college-bound students a head start toward their college degrees, whether at DACC or at other colleges and universities.
Over the past year, Academic Affairs Vice President Carl Bridges has implemented a “DACC Academy” program to help raise high-school students’ (as well as their parents’) awareness of the services available to them at the college. Along with dual-credit courses, these include Middle College and College Express programs.
“As I look at this amazing enrollment growth, we’ve seen a steady increase in the number of students taking dual-credit classes at DACC,” Bridges said. “Because of this, I would say that the message is spreading throughout the district. Dual-credit classes not only help defray the high cost of a university education, they also give students a tremendous advantage on the road toward getting a college degree.”
This semester, dual-credit classes on the DACC campus have increased by more than 26 percent. In addition, enrollment in Middle College—a program to help students earn their high-school equivalency—has more than doubled. College Express for high-school students in career and technical programs has jumped by nearly 10 percent.
Overall credit hours for the spring topped 16,152, which is 2,500 more than last spring. Adult-education classes rose by 24 percent, career and technical by 14 percent and online classes by 7 percent. Corporate education to support local business training and community education for personal enrichment rose by 8 percent.
Registration continues at DACC for both late-start and eight-week classes. Late-start classes begin on Feb. 13. Eight-week classes begin on March 13. To apply to DACC, call 217-443-3222 or visit www.dacc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.