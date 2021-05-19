DANVILLE — Did you know that one in every five adults has difficulty reading the newspaper, the instructions on a medicine bottle, or a note from their child’s teacher? There are more than 20 million adults in the United States — hundreds locally — who share this problem. Literacy tutors are needed to assist these adults in improving their reading skills.
The Reader’s Route, a literacy program offered by the Adult Education division of Danville Area Community College, pairs volunteer literacy tutors with adults age 16 years or older who read below the 9th grade level. This project is made possible by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a division of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds designated for literacy.
The DACC Reader’s Route Volunteer Tutor Training is available for those, 18 years or older, who want to work with adult learners. The FREE Tutor Training course will be offered June 7-10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon in Prairie Hall Room 212 on the DACC campus.
Tutor training is provided to equip the volunteer tutor with knowledge and resources to help the adult learner meet their educational goals. Volunteers are required to complete twelve hours of training before becoming tutors.
For more information about becoming a volunteer tutor and to register for tutor training, please call Paulina Padjen, DACC Literacy Coordinator at 217-443-8899 or email ppadjen@dacc.edu.
