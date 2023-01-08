DANVILLE – Since 1997, members of the Danville Area Community College Classified Staff Association have organized an Operation Santa Angel Tree to assist needy DACC students and their families. College employees, retirees and even students are given the opportunity to choose a tag and shop, or simply donate funds to support the cause. In 2003, that effort was extended to residents of Your Family Resource Center.
For 2022, Operation Santa provided gifts to 18 children living in the YFRC (third floor) Residential Homeless Program, ranging in age from 2 years to 17 years. Gift bags were also given to 20 women, mothers of the children and other residents, as well. The Twisted Sister Shop in Rossville provided items for the ladies’ bags which allowed the program save money to donate to other organizations.
Finally, about $250 was donated to each of three local service agencies – The Salvation Army; YFRC (second floor) Domestic Violence Shelter and the Men’s Homeless Center – which provide assistance or have been the residence of students, staff and community members.
“Tell everyone who is involved that I am so thankful; this is truly a blessing,” stated one of the recipients.
In the beginning, the effort was co-chaired by two DACC Class Staff Association members, Jim Pettigrew and John Zilko. The two men enlisted Margie Arlington, an admissions office specialist, to be their “secretary” and general assistant in the effort. Arlington took over complete management of the program when her predecessors retired.
Originally, a list of potential recipients was given to a committee to evaluate need, and those chosen were given a tag on the tree. The list was derived from participants in three grant-funded programs housed on the DACC campus: The Opportunity Program, serving DACC students who qualified for public aid assistance; and the Teen Parent and Welfare to Work Programs, serving single parents enrolled in DACC’s Adult Education high school completion program.
When the last of the grant-funded programs was eliminated, the committee reached out to the YWCA Homeless Program because of the documented needs of their residents, and the fact that previous and current students, staff, and families had been served by the organization. Since that partnership began in 2003, College employees have donated a new, wrapped toy and clothes gift to each child living in the shelter. Each adult woman living in the shelter receives a gift bag filled with gloves, slipper socks and personal care items.
Arlington, who has spearheaded the effort for so many years, said, “It is so very poignant that our donations give those parents who have fallen on hard times the ability to provide Christmas magic for their families. Our co-workers, DACC retirees, DACC students and community members are such compassionate, generous people who gave from their hearts!”
The DACC family looks forward to this holiday tradition every year. The Committee is already planning next year’s campaign.
