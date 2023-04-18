DANVILLE – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded Danville Area Community College the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for DACC’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022.
This marks the department’s 10th year of recognition. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Additionally, an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement has been awarded to DACC’s Finance and Administration Office as the department designated by the government as primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning CAFR.
DACC President Stephen Nacco praised the department.
“DACC has one of the most skillful and dedicated financial staffs in the nation and this award recognizes their meticulous management of DACC’s finances,” he said. “Kudos to Vice President Tammy Betancourt and staff.”
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 17,500 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago and Washington, D.C.
