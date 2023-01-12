Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education department is offering health care professions training starting Jan. 17.
Phlebotomy Techniques training
- will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 17-April 13 from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. This course is a non-nursing course aimed at the technical skills and knowledge required for blood collection. Students will develop skills in performing phlebotomy procedures in various health care settings. Fee is $450 per person.
Pharmacy Technician training
- will be held Thursdays, Jan. 19-April 20, from 4-6:30 p.m. Pharmacy Technicians must have a broad knowledge of pharmacy practice, and be skilled in the techniques required to order, stock, package and prepare medications. Cost is $375 per person.
Emergency Medical Technician training
- will be offered Thursdays, Jan. 19-June 1 from 5:30 p.m-9:30 p.m. The EMT-Basic certification is the first of three levels of certification and training available for emergency medical services personnel. It often is a prerequisite for earning EMT-Intermediate and Paramedic certifications. Fee is $750 per person.
- Emergency Medical Responder training will be offered Mondays and Thursdays, Feb. 9-April 10 from 1-5 p.m. Emergency Medical Responders provide immediate lifesaving care to critical patients who access the emergency medical services system. EMRs have the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting additional EMS resources to arrive. Cost is $300 per person.
Register online at danvillecorporatetraining.coursestorm.com.
All classes are held at DACC’s Bremer Conference Center.
For more information contact DACC Corporate & Community Education at 217-443-8777 or email cce@dacc.edu.
