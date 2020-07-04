DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College is preserving the memories of community members who have played a significant role in the college’s history.
Lara Conklin, executive director of college relations, said the DACC Foundation started recording the oral histories of some of the college’s founding members and benefactors at least three years ago.
“Originally, we were getting the stories on video and making sure we had them for the archives,” she said.
Those recordings were kept locked away in storage on campus until last fall when DACC’s newly revamped audio/visual department decided to pair the video clips with old photos – mostly from DACC yearbooks from the 1960s – to create half-hour video productions that can be watched on YouTube or the college’s website.
The third episode of the DACC Legends series was posted to YouTube last month.
“We call it a Ken Burns kind of documentary,” Laura Hensgen, director of community education and video development, said of the series.
“Luckily for us, in the 1960s and 1970s the college had yearbooks, so it’s easy to go back and find photos of what they’re talking about,” Hensgen said.
The DACC Legends series not only is an opportunity for the entire community and DACC alums and retirees to enjoy the history of the college and the area, but it also replaces the Founders’ Day celebrations that ended in 2016 with the college’s 70th anniversary.
“We were doing Founders’ Day celebrations every two to three years,” Conklin said. “After a while, short of doing it every year, it was no longer feasible.
“At the last celebration, we had more posthumous honorees than living honorees,” she said.
Conklin and Hensgen have compiled a list – a very lengthy list – of community members who left their mark on the college in one way or another that they would like to record.
“We have a list, but already we have two people who won’t be able to be interviewed,” Conklin said. “They are mostly alumni and retirees, those helpful to the foundation and folks who worked for the college during its early years.”
Each half-hour episode features three people.
“We spend about 45 minutes to an hour interviewing them,” Conklin said.
“We ask them similar questions,” she said. “We have them talk about what they had to do to get the college out here and what it was like.”
On the production side, Hensgen said she “whittles it all down and finds pictures” to correspond with what is being described in the interview.
Rich stories
There are many stories to be gleaned from the college’s 74-year history.
Originally founded in 1946 as an extension center of the University of Illinois, DACC became a public junior college, known as Danville Community College, in 1949. The name was changed in 1951 to Danville Junior College when it became an independent two-year college in 1966. The college had been housed at Danville High School before moving to its present location at 2000 E. Main St. in 1965.
Funding for the purchase and renovation of 61 acres and several buildings from the neighboring Veterans Administration Medical Center was provided in part by a Danville Junior College Foundation fundraising drive in 1965.
The college changed its name in 1979 to Danville Area Community College to be more reflective of the community it serves and the services it offers.
The first episode features Sybil Mervis explaining why the college left DHS and relocated on part of the Veterans Affairs grounds, when her late husband, Lou, received an honorary degree from DACC, and the need for scholarships in the community; Gerald Cockrell speaks on what it was like to be a DJC student in the late 1960s and early 1970s, his advice to students in finding their passion and establishing a scholarship at DACC; and Dick Cheney talks about his lengthy history with the college and its administrators, starting as a student in 1949 and then as a science instructor, starting in 1961, as a track coach and his 24-years as a DACC trustee.
The second episode features retired Executive Vice President of Instruction and Student Services Dave Kietzmann on his experience as a DACC student in 1967-1969, being hired at DACC, the college’s acquisition of VA property, campus activities in the 1960s and 1970s, his family’s connection to DACC, the importance of advance training and DACC’s role in the community; the late Julius Hegeler speaks on his memories of DACC’s founding President Mary Miller and past President Alice Marie Jacobs, his contributions to the college and the importance of technical training; and Marilyn Satterwhite talks about starting her career at DACC as chair of the business division, fixing up the college when it moved to its present location, Kollege Kapers, why DACC is an asset to the community, Mary Miller’s book about the history of the college, DACC Foundation’s first fundraiser, keeping in contact with her past students, the need for scholarships and a tribute to Mary Miller.
The third episode features retired chemistry instructor Richard Christman on being hired at DACC, his first classroom in a former VA dorm, fixing up the college buildings in the 1970s, starting DACC’s science club and offering his popular two-week desert trip every spring break; Coach John Spezia speaks on his first DACC experience, as a DACC student, how he got into coaching and his connection to Mary Miller; and retired director of corporate and community education Sara Van De Walker talks about her educational path, DACC’s involvement when Alcoa came to Danville in 1997, providing training for General Motors and the Illinois Community College Board’s support of local businesses.
Hidden history
Hensgen, who came to DACC as a student in 1990, said she has enjoyed learning about the college’s history and discovering hidden gems while working on the project.
“They had a Viennese Ball in the 1960s and 1970s with a crowned king and queen, and an annual talent show called Kollege Kapers,” she said. “DACC also had a large population of Iranian students up until the hostage crisis (which started in 1979).”
Hensgen said she was fascinated by the interviews given by Van De Walker, Christman and others.
“Sara (Van De Walker) talked about training in a portable classroom at GM, and that they ran classes during every shift,” Hensgen said. “Rich Christman had a two-week, five-credit class every spring break when students camped out in a desert. That trip was offered during the 1970s and 1980s and into the early 1990s, and we have some great pictures from it.
“This college has a vast history that the public would enjoy knowing about,” she said.
Commented
