DANVILLE — A $200,000 grant from the Old National Bank Foundation to the Danville Area Community College (DACC) Foundation will help fund the ongoing successful Middle College Dropout Prevention Program and DACC’s associate degree courses at Danville Correctional Center.
“The goal of Middle College is to provide a pathway to a high school diploma for students who are at risk of dropping out,” said Terry Goodwin, DACC’s dean of students. “The success for the program at DACC has been unparalleled in guiding students toward high school completion and beyond.”
DACC’s Middle College partners with regional school districts for high school dropout prevention. It will utilize the grant over a four-year period to boost enrollment and support services for the two programs.
The average household income for Middle College student families is below the poverty level at $20,000 per year. The Middle College program encourages college enrollment for graduates in the program who might not otherwise think of higher education, offering a $1,000 annual scholarship.
DACC’s Middle College program has enrolled 525 high school students and has an 80% graduation rate during the past 15 years. The Old National grant will help DACC boost Middle College enrollment to nearly 100 students per semester.
At the Danville Correctional Center, DACC offers general-education courses leading to associate degrees for individuals who are within two years of being released. Graduates can then transfer to a bachelor’s program at Eastern Illinois University.
“The Old National grant will help as many as 200 of these individuals earn a college degree and a chance for a better life after they’re released,” Goodwin said.
Earlier this year, DACC correctional classes more than doubled in attendance to nearly 80, while approximately 50 more incarcerated men are on a waiting list.
“The Old National Bank Foundation is proud to invest in an organization like DACC, which works with measurable outcomes to strengthen our community,” said Old National Bank Chief Communications, Culture & Social Responsibility Officer Kathy Schoettlin. “Both the Middle College program and DACC’s educational support for the Department of Corrections are transforming the quality of life for students and for the community as a whole.”
