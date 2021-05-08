I was raised with the doctrine, “If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all.” I learned it at my grandmother’s knee and my mother reinforced it daily. It could be pretty frustrating when I felt wronged, but it cut down on petty complaints.
Recently, Danville Area Community College announced an initiative to both encourage summer class enrollment and reward positive public health behavior – the Shot in the Arm FREESummer Class promotion. While I generally ignore online trolls, Facebook comments reveal that some of our neighbors should practice my granny’s rule.
When I’m offered a free sample of salmon at Sam’s Club, I politely decline. I understand they are trying to sell salmon, but I don’t like salmon. I ignore the offer and continue to shop. I don’t begrudge the coupon salmon lovers receive. I don’t leave and vow never to shop there again. I don’t hope all salmon lovers die from food poisoning. That’s a ridiculous, over-the-top response to a promotional gimmick that has no lasting effect on me.
Social media trolls have made a career of extreme responses, “Don’t they know I could be allergic and salmon could kill me? It’s a conspiracy to ruin the beef industry!” Sounds silly, doesn’t it? Why, then, has this offer of a freeclass warranted such vitriol?
I won’t lie – the bottom line is that we’d like more people to enroll in summer classes. To paraphrase Coca-Cola, “We’d like to teach the world to sing — or weld, or read x-rays — in perfect harmony!” It’s what we do. We hope you’ll see the value and come back for more.
We’re also supporting state and national public health initiatives, and promoting a healthy learning environment, by encouraging those who can to be vaccinated. We’re offering the perk of a $600 waiver (enough to cover in-district tuition and fees of a 3-credit course) toward a credit-bearing class to those who choose to do so. We aren’t requiring anyone to get the vaccine. If you don’t want it, don’t take it. We won’t force you. You can still take summer classes.
Beyond encouraging enrollment, and promoting public health, we’re just trying to find our way back to normal. The past 13 months have been hard, and we’re tired. As John Coffey said in The Green Mile, “I’m tired boss…Mostly, I’m tired of people being ugly to each other.” We simply want to do what we can to make ‘The 217’ a great place to live.
In a first step toward normal, DACC will be holding a live, in-person Commencement ceremony Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. Our graduates may invite two guests each and the program will be live-streamed on YouTube for those who can’t attend in person. Additionally, Middle College and GED graduates may invite guests to their live graduation ceremony Thursday, May 20 at 6 p.m., and Nursing graduates will attend a live pinning ceremonyù with guests — at 10 a.m., May 20. All of these events will take place, with appropriate safety measures, in the now-air conditioned Mary Miller Gymnasium.
We’re looking forward to celebrating our awesome graduates and their outstanding achievements earned during a national crisis. We hope to have more “normal” events as the year progresses. More vaccinated people increases the likelihood of that happening.
