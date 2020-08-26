DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College’s Adult Education Department announced Wednesday that limited funds are available for students to take the GED test at one-third of its usual cost.
Laura Williams, dean of adult education, said the Illinois Community College Board will provide a subsidy to offset the cost to take the GED test, which normally costs $120. The entire GED test now will cost only $40 until funding runs out.
“We’ve had so much bad news lately, so this is something amazing,” she said, trying to recall the last time the GED test was offered at a discounted price. “We can help so many people.”
Williams said the funding has been made available to all community colleges with a GED program across the state.
“They’re funding it for all of the state of Illinois,” she said. “I’ve been told funding might last for six months.”
The GED has four parts to the test: math, science, social studies and language arts. Each section of the test usually costs $30 each, but now will be offered at $10 per section.
Williams said this is a good opportunity for students to try a section of the test for $10 without incurring a lot of cost or risk.
“At least try one of them. Who knows if the testing centers will close again (due to COVID-19),” she said. “Ten dollars isn’t a huge investment. You can take a section of the test and see what it’s like and know what to expect.”
Students will first need to register with the GED Testing Service at www.ged.com and use the promotion code ILSAVE20 to receive the discount.
“They actually take their test at DACC, but they register online,” Williams said.
The promotion code will expire when the funds run out.
In addition, DACC’s adult education department still offers free night classes to brush-up and prepare for the GED test that will start Sept. 14. The classes will run from 5:30-8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
A day and evening synchronous online class (with instructor and students meeting at the same time) also is offered, however, a student must have a certain reading level to attend.
Another GED prep class will be offered at Fair Oaks from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
“Classrooms are extremely limited because we can have no more than 10 students in a classroom,” Williams said. “It’s first come, first served.”
Additional GED prep classes will be held during the fall from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays and Wednesdays starting Oct. 19; and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Oct. 20.
