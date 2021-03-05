DANVILLE — Did you know that one in every five adults has difficulty reading the newspaper, the instructions on a medicine bottle, or a note from their child’s teacher? There are more than 20 million adults in the United States — hundreds locally — who share this problem. Literacy tutors are needed to assist these adults in improving their reading skills.
The Reader’s Route, a literacy program offered by the Adult Education division of Danville Area Community College, pairs volunteer literacy tutors with adults age 17 years or older who read below the 9th grade level. This project is made possible by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a division of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds designated for literacy.
The DACC Reader’s Route provides tutoring for adults who struggle with basic reading, writing, math, and English speaking skills. Adult learners complete a TABE assessment and then are matched with trained tutors who meet with them for 1 to 2 hours each week. Meetings take place on the DACC campus at a previously arranged time that is convenient for both student and tutor.
Literacy tutoring benefits everyone. Learners gain renewed self-esteem that can lead to stronger families and better jobs, while the community gains a stronger workforce and overall enrichment.
To take the first step in changing your life and your future, please call Paulina Padjen, DACC Literacy Coordinator at (217) 443-8899 or email ppadjen@dacc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.