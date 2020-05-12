DANVILLE – Individuals with time on their hands while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic might find this is the perfect time to prepare for their future.
Danville Area Community College’s adult education department is enrolling students now for a free four-week GED refresher course that starts next month.
The adult education course will prepare students — who are 16 years old or older and residents in DACC’s district — to take either the GED or HiSET tests. Although the course currently is being offered online due to the campus being closed, workbooks also will be available for use.
“GED is still being offered,” Laura Williams, dean of adult education, said. “No one can test because all testing centers are closed, but they can continue to learn.”
Offering GED classes online is not new, Williams said. At one time, the refresher course had been offered online as part of a career and educational pathway program until that program ended.
“We piloted it again in the last seven weeks,” she said of the online GED course. “If students can access the Internet, they can access the free course.
“We realize this is not the optimum, but it’s better than doing nothing,” she said of taking classes online. “Why not brush up on your skills? It’s totally free.”
Students, however, will not be working autonomously if they take the online course.
“Teachers will be monitoring and closely working with that student and can direct them to other resources,” Williams said.
In addition, the adult education department received a $5,000 grant to purchase disposable workbooks, so students in the summer program can use the workbook to supplement their online learning.
“It will boost students’ knowledge because they’ll have both the workbook and online,” Williams explained. “The teacher is the common link and will be there to walk them through it.”
The summer online GED course will start June 22 and run through July 23, but students may sign up for the free classes at any time. New students can be added to the GED classes as existing students start to need less help.
“With online, they can join at any time,” she said.
The summer session will cover the “big four:” math, science, social studies and language arts, Williams said.
“Before a student can start taking a class, we need to assess their reading level,” she said, adding that the test materials range from first grade to 12th grade reading levels. “Everyone will take the adult basic education test so we know what level they’re at.”
The classes are free of charge to students because they are sponsored by the Illinois Community College Board; however, when the testing centers reopen, students will need to pay to take the GED test or the HiSET test. Both tests count the same as high school equivalency in Illinois.
The HiSET is a paper-and-pencil exam that tests students in math, science, social studies, language arts reading and language arts writing. The GED is taken on a computer and covers the areas of math, science, social studies and general language arts.
GED students may be as young as 16 to begin taking classes, but they cannot take the test until they are 17.
Williams said she encourages anyone interested in earning their GED to do so.
“Now is the perfect time,” she said. “Everyone has time on their hands. Let’s do some forward thinking.”
