DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College announced the schedule for free classes to prepare students for passing high-school equivalency (GED) and for proficiency in English as a Second Language.
For the GED, Session 1 begins on Aug. 22 and runs through Oct. 13 on the Danville Campus (Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m. through noon). Session 2 runs from Oct. 17 through Dec. 8 (Mon.-Thurs., noon). Night classes are available on the Danville Campus from Sept. 12 – Dec. 7 (Mon. and Weds., 5:30- 8 p.m.
At the Hoopeston Center, night classes are available from Sept. 12 – Dec. 7, Mon. and Weds., from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Web-based GED Instruction is also available.
For ESL, free classes on the Danville Campus take place from Aug. 22 – Dec. 8, Mon.-Thurs., from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. At the Hoopeston Center, ESL classes run from Aug. 22 – Dec. 8 on Tues. and Thurs., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Registration and Placement Testing will take place on the DACC Main Campus between the hours of 8:00 AM to 2:00PM; Monday – Friday in Prairie Hall on the Danville Campus.
For questions or additional information, please contact 217-443-8782.
Danville Area Community College is a comprehensive community college serving Illinois District 507, which consists of Vermilion County and parts of Champaign, Iroquois, Edgar, and Ford counties. DACC’s main campus is located at 2000 East Main Street, Danville. The College has a higher-learning center in Hoopeston at 847. To apply to DACC, call 217-443-3222 or visit the Web site at www.DACC.EDU.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.