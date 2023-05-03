Danville Area Community College is offering certain summer adult education classes for free.
GED day classes will be offered:
- May 22 -June 29; Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- July 3-Aug 11; Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
GED night classes will be offered:
- May 22-June 29; Monday & Wednesday; 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- July 3-Aug. 11; Monday & Wednesday; 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
ESL-English As A Second Language will be offered:
- May 22-June 29; Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- July 3-Aug. 11; Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
GED and ESL online classes are available upon request.
Registration and placement testing will take place on the DACC campus in Prairie Hall between the hours of 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For any questions or more information, please call 217-443-8782.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.