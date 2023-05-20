DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College showed its appreciation for employees with a ceremony in April.
All employees were treated to a buffet provided by the Culinary Arts program during the annual ceremony, which honored the year’s retirees, celebrated years of service and revealed the Employees of the Year in four categories.
Both students and fellow staff members may nominate employees of the year. A team of past honorees sorts through the collected nominations and chooses winners based on the comments submitted. Outstanding employees are named in Staff of the Year, Support Staff of the Year, Faculty of the Year and Part-Time Faculty of the Year categories.
Recognized at the event were Naomi Yonke, Computer and Network Specialist, Staff of the Year; Jung Ae Merrick, Online Support and Web Technician, Support Staff of the Year; Dan Reed, Liberal Arts Adjunct Faculty, Part-Time Faculty of the Year; and Dean Graves, Automotive Technology Professor, Faculty of the Year.
As Faculty of the Year 2023, Professor Graves carried the ceremonial mace and led the Faculty Procession during Friday night’s Commencement Ceremony in Mary Miller Gymnasium.
