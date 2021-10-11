DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College students will have the opportunity Wednesday to sample music from nearly two-dozen Latin countries as the college celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month.
The event, “For the Love of Hispanic Music,” will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the student union on DACC’s campus.
During the event, which has been organized by DACC’s Diversity Team, students will listen to music and learn about the Hispanic/Latino culture.
The interactive activity will allow students to use their phone to scan QR codes to listen to music — both traditional and contemporary — from 22 Latin countries.
In addition, Guido Esteves, DACC’s eSports coordinator, will assume the role of DJ and play a selection of Latin and Latin-inspired songs that have been submitted during the past month by DACC students and staff. The playlist also will be shared with all students.
Students who have submitted songs for the event will be included in a drawing for a $25 iTunes or Spotify gift card to enjoy.
Traditional Hispanic snacks also will be served, including pan de polvo cookies, Mexican and Chilean candies and duros (pinwheel chips).
DACC’s new recruiter Alexis Simmons will oversee a DACC recruitment table that will highlight some of the college’s course offerings that are related to the event, such as our Spanish, music and new DJ camps.
“I am excited to share this cultural event with our students and staff,” said Isela Rangel, academic adviser and Diversity Team member.
