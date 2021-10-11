Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.