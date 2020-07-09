DANVILLE – Danville Area Community College’s Readers’ Route is one of 107 literacy programs statewide to have received an adult literacy grant that will enable the longtime program to continue.
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded nearly $5.6 million in adult literacy grants last week to help students develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills. An estimated 2.1 million Illinois residents need adult literacy or English-language instruction, according to White’s office.
DACC’s Readers’ Route program, which is at least 30 years old, received $63,345 in grant funding.
“It’s been around a long time,” Laura Williams, dean of adult education and literacy, said. “It’s completely grant-funded 100 percent by the Secretary of State.”
“In a year, we serve 150 students,” said Literacy Coordinator Brandice Connor, who oversees the Readers’ Route program. “At mid-term this year in January we had 92 students.”
The students in the program come from a variety of backgrounds.
“Some are in adult education and don’t have a goal of obtaining a GED, but need help with reading and math skills,” Connor said. “Others are community members who come in for tutoring and want to improve their reading and math skills.
“The program also is at the (Danville) correctional center where we have inmates who tutor other inmates,” she said.
Readers’ Route is always in need of volunteer tutors and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 12 hours of tutor training required by the Secretary of State’s office now can be completed online. Tutoring also is being offered online for the first time through Zoom.
“We have online training and the ability to tutor someone through Zoom,” Connor said. “The Secretary of State always (required) that training, but we’ve always done it in person.”
One option that might appeal to those considering becoming a volunteer tutor is a hybrid approach of online training and in-person tutoring.
“They can train online and then come in (to DACC) and tutor while maintaining social distancing because we can have people on campus now (with COVID-19 guidelines),” Connor said.
In-person tutor training also is still an option.
“We can do a training in-person in small groups if anyone is interested,” she said.
In January, before COVID-19 became a concern, Connor said the adult literacy program had 46 volunteers; 25 community members and another 20 or so inmate tutors at the correctional center.
“There’s a need to be filled,” she said about building a cadre of volunteer tutors. “Our goal is to have one-on-one tutoring and not just have tutoring in small groups.”
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer tutor should contact Connor in DACC’s adult education department. Individuals should be 18 years old or older and have a high school diploma or GED.
“I can send them a link to the online training, and they can work on it at their own pace. It’s flexible; they can log on to Zoom in the evening,” she said. “The tutor training provides all the skills needed to assist the students.
Being a volunteer tutor is impactful and can make a difference in a student’s life.
“You’re helping them to meet their educational goals,” Connor said.
In Illinois, more than 13,500 students are served by adult literacy programs. Nearly 6,000 volunteer tutors provide skills training for students. Adult literacy projects help Illinois adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or English as a second language.
The state’s adult literacy program is administered by the Secretary of State’s Illinois State Library Literacy Office and awards grants in three categories:
— Adult Volunteer Literacy grants provide training for volunteers who tutor those ages 17 and older in basic reading, math, writing or language skills. Participating literacy providers include libraries, volunteer tutoring organizations, community-based organizations, community colleges, regional offices of education, schools (individual and public), preschool programs, school districts, domestic violence shelters and correctional facilities.
— Penny Severns Family Literacy grants provide educational services to parents and children to enhance basic reading, math, writing or language skills. Programs must partner with an adult literacy provider, a child-at-risk agency and a public library.
— The Workplace Skills Enhancement Project grants provide onsite instructional services to employees of participating Illinois businesses, enabling them to enhance their basic reading, writing or language skills and to improve their chances for promotion. Eligible employees must read at or below the ninth-grade level. Grantees must match the grant award and provide instructional services to prospective employees. The fiscal agent and submitting agency may be either the educational partner or the business partner.
