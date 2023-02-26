Danville Area Community College has released a list of its honor students for the Fall 2022 semester.

A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and a straight A (4.0) average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the President’s List. To be included on the Honors List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a B+ (3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Danville Area Community College PRESIDENT’S LIST – FALL 2022

Alvin, IL

Nicholas Garmon

Armstrong, IL

Olivia Logue

Bismarck, IL

Allison Bostwick, Ryan Bostwick, Dianne Trimble

Bloomington, IL

Brennon Reed

Catlin, IL

Jaiden Baum, Holden Dunavan, Joseph Kedas, Kylee Pate, Rebecca Rogers, Monica Vasquez

Chicago, IL

Lauren Crawley

Chrisman, IL

Lindsey Franz

Covington, IN

Alyssa Cheuvront, Margo Galloway, Hailynn Herzog, Briley Peyton, Alexandra VanVickle

Danville, IL

Noah Acree, Wariya Alhassan, Gracie Arnett, Amber Atkinson, Xitlally Bonilla, Jasmine Brown, Ne’Kedra Cain, Devontay Carpenter, Rowan Clawson, Jeremiah Cooper, Isabella Courson, Brandon Cox, Mariela Cruz, Debra Cummings, Joel Cundiff, Olivia Edgington, Robin Farr, Brenda Fisher, Nicholas Fuentes, Teagyn Goodwin, Meghan Gross, Logan Hall, Marlee Harper, Jadyn Hess, Lindsey Janssen, Tamara Jimson, Josephine Kamwela, Christopher La Combe, Trenton Lewis, Layla Martinez, Kalia Mason, Ashlynn Pinnick, Ethan Rayburn, Chelsea Reeves, Kearby Robinson, Vivianna Ruffo, Veronica Sasseen, Yoo Bin Seo, Maxeen Smart, Shania Smith, Maria Sobany Bosch, Frederick Soderstrom, Elmonia Taylor, Lewis Towne, Kayce Wagle, Charlene Walsh, Grace Ward, Donald Wills, Mia Yant

East Lynn, IL

Abigail Walder

Evansville, IN

Matthew Bunnell

Fithian, IL

Codey McMahon

Georgetown, IL

Jacob Maskel, Hunter Way

Hillsboro, IN

Lauren Highland

Hoopeston, IL

Charis Allen, Tori Birge, Gage Hopkins, Morgan Keith, Skyler Morgan

Mahomet, IL

Ahmad Al-Heeti

Marine, IL

Alixandria Grenzebach

Milford, IL

Abigail White

Mooresville, IN

Blake Nigg

Muncie, IL

Dominyq Gritten

Oakwood, IL

Madison Doan, Jarron Fleming, Natalie Garrison, Raiden Jackson, Kimberly Montgomery, Tannar Pouilliard, Carlie Reitz

Osgood, IN

Elizabeth Pavy

Paris, IL

Drew Pinkston

Philo, IL

Kyleigh Weller

Potomac, IL

Destiny Fitzsimmons, Violet McCool, Mason McMasters, Seth Pollitt

Ridge Farm, IL

Matthew Coleman

Rossville, IL

Heidi Goble, Morgan Miller, Abigail Ryan

Troy, IL

Caleb Durbin

Tuscola, IL

Alexis Koester

Westville, IL

Laney Crawford, Jack Duensing, McKenzie Meinders, Joshua Miller, Emma Myers, Zachary Troxel

Danville Area Community College HONORS LIST – FALL 2022

Armstrong, IL

Justin Wilken

Bismarck, IL

Trenton Spicer

Catlin, IL

Naomi Dolan, Emily Fier, Lillie Hannan, Macallister Hill, Autumn Lange, Grace Niedzwiecki

Champaign, IL

Lilian Eziefule

Charleston, IL

Ashlynn McPeak

Columbus, OH

Brianna Hamilton

Covington, IN

Jacob Eells, Hannah Hunter, Calvin Springer, Katie Woodrow

Danville, IL

Nora Abdelghani, Joan Applegate, Michele Budnovich, Anna Carrion, Christine Daniel, Benjamin Dickerson, Ian Dukes, Jayla Greer, Chelsey Haga, Dalton Hagley, Diego Hightower, Aryanna Huckstadt, Lexi Hudson, Matteo Janzen, Ginaveve Jessup, William Landis, Chayton Lawrence, Lezlea Lowe, Julieanna Morse, Amanda Nelson, Candela Nevares Garcia, Aaron Olmstead, Destiny Parker, Lilliana Perez, Tah’yah Rose, Ruth Salazar, Woodley Scholz, Andrew Sentelle, Sebastian Skinner, Braeden Skoog, Jennifer Stovall, Dylan Taylor, Rylie Terrell, Kendra Tucker, Cassie Warren, Zoe Wilson, Ella Wolfe, Jacob Xiong

Evansville, IN

Ryan Caddell, Adam Evans

Fairmount, IL

Aaron Dean

Findlay, IL

Dirk Bruyn

Fithian, IL

Reed Sperry

Georgetown, IL

Brooke Robertson, LaVonte Taylor, Madison Wilson

Hoopeston, IL

Maria Alvarado, Vanessa Blackburn, Ashley Cadle, Marissa Garcia, Brady Woods

Indianaola, IL

Lacee Darr

Ingersoll, Canada

Lucus Forbes

Kingman, IN

Lydia Van Huysen

Liberty Township, OH

Keiara Gregory

Mattoon, IL

Raven Morrison

Mentone, IN

Owen Kirchenstien

Milford, IL

Craig VanHoveln

New Market, IN

Samuel Endicott

Oakwood, IL

Lane Bensyl, Gaven Clouse, Koby Fletcher, Travis Goodner, Hayley Mascari, Katherine Reffett, Charles Rieches, Isaiah Ruch, William Sandusky, Brevin Wells

Potomac, IL

Casey Grant, Leanne Rogers

Quincy, IL

Luke Mettemeyer

Richland, IN

Jackson Raaf

Ridge Farm, IL

Savannah Davis, Gentry Howard

Rossville, IL

Madalyn Goble, Hunter Howe, Sabrina Koenig

Sheldon, IL

Julia Bushnell

Sidell, IL

Madison Farrell

St. Joseph, IL

Kelsey Martlage

Tampa, FL

Briana Hernandez

Westville, IL

Jason Cotten, Gage Lange, Christopher Miller, McKenzie Montgerard, Douglas Reffett

Wheaton, IL

Ian Johnson

Williamsport, IN

Ethan Hickman

