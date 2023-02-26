Danville Area Community College has released a list of its honor students for the Fall 2022 semester.
A student must carry 12 or more credit hours and a straight A (4.0) average on a 4.0 scale to be included on the President’s List. To be included on the Honors List, a student must carry 12 or more credit hours and have a B+ (3.5) grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Danville Area Community College PRESIDENT’S LIST – FALL 2022
Alvin, IL
Nicholas Garmon
Armstrong, IL
Olivia Logue
Bismarck, IL
Allison Bostwick, Ryan Bostwick, Dianne Trimble
Bloomington, IL
Brennon Reed
Catlin, IL
Jaiden Baum, Holden Dunavan, Joseph Kedas, Kylee Pate, Rebecca Rogers, Monica Vasquez
Chicago, IL
Lauren Crawley
Chrisman, IL
Lindsey Franz
Covington, IN
Alyssa Cheuvront, Margo Galloway, Hailynn Herzog, Briley Peyton, Alexandra VanVickle
Danville, IL
Noah Acree, Wariya Alhassan, Gracie Arnett, Amber Atkinson, Xitlally Bonilla, Jasmine Brown, Ne’Kedra Cain, Devontay Carpenter, Rowan Clawson, Jeremiah Cooper, Isabella Courson, Brandon Cox, Mariela Cruz, Debra Cummings, Joel Cundiff, Olivia Edgington, Robin Farr, Brenda Fisher, Nicholas Fuentes, Teagyn Goodwin, Meghan Gross, Logan Hall, Marlee Harper, Jadyn Hess, Lindsey Janssen, Tamara Jimson, Josephine Kamwela, Christopher La Combe, Trenton Lewis, Layla Martinez, Kalia Mason, Ashlynn Pinnick, Ethan Rayburn, Chelsea Reeves, Kearby Robinson, Vivianna Ruffo, Veronica Sasseen, Yoo Bin Seo, Maxeen Smart, Shania Smith, Maria Sobany Bosch, Frederick Soderstrom, Elmonia Taylor, Lewis Towne, Kayce Wagle, Charlene Walsh, Grace Ward, Donald Wills, Mia Yant
East Lynn, IL
Abigail Walder
Evansville, IN
Matthew Bunnell
Fithian, IL
Codey McMahon
Georgetown, IL
Jacob Maskel, Hunter Way
Hillsboro, IN
Lauren Highland
Hoopeston, IL
Charis Allen, Tori Birge, Gage Hopkins, Morgan Keith, Skyler Morgan
Mahomet, IL
Ahmad Al-Heeti
Marine, IL
Alixandria Grenzebach
Milford, IL
Abigail White
Mooresville, IN
Blake Nigg
Muncie, IL
Dominyq Gritten
Oakwood, IL
Madison Doan, Jarron Fleming, Natalie Garrison, Raiden Jackson, Kimberly Montgomery, Tannar Pouilliard, Carlie Reitz
Osgood, IN
Elizabeth Pavy
Paris, IL
Drew Pinkston
Philo, IL
Kyleigh Weller
Potomac, IL
Destiny Fitzsimmons, Violet McCool, Mason McMasters, Seth Pollitt
Ridge Farm, IL
Matthew Coleman
Rossville, IL
Heidi Goble, Morgan Miller, Abigail Ryan
Troy, IL
Caleb Durbin
Tuscola, IL
Alexis Koester
Westville, IL
Laney Crawford, Jack Duensing, McKenzie Meinders, Joshua Miller, Emma Myers, Zachary Troxel
Danville Area Community College HONORS LIST – FALL 2022
Armstrong, IL
Justin Wilken
Bismarck, IL
Trenton Spicer
Catlin, IL
Naomi Dolan, Emily Fier, Lillie Hannan, Macallister Hill, Autumn Lange, Grace Niedzwiecki
Champaign, IL
Lilian Eziefule
Charleston, IL
Ashlynn McPeak
Columbus, OH
Brianna Hamilton
Covington, IN
Jacob Eells, Hannah Hunter, Calvin Springer, Katie Woodrow
Danville, IL
Nora Abdelghani, Joan Applegate, Michele Budnovich, Anna Carrion, Christine Daniel, Benjamin Dickerson, Ian Dukes, Jayla Greer, Chelsey Haga, Dalton Hagley, Diego Hightower, Aryanna Huckstadt, Lexi Hudson, Matteo Janzen, Ginaveve Jessup, William Landis, Chayton Lawrence, Lezlea Lowe, Julieanna Morse, Amanda Nelson, Candela Nevares Garcia, Aaron Olmstead, Destiny Parker, Lilliana Perez, Tah’yah Rose, Ruth Salazar, Woodley Scholz, Andrew Sentelle, Sebastian Skinner, Braeden Skoog, Jennifer Stovall, Dylan Taylor, Rylie Terrell, Kendra Tucker, Cassie Warren, Zoe Wilson, Ella Wolfe, Jacob Xiong
Evansville, IN
Ryan Caddell, Adam Evans
Fairmount, IL
Aaron Dean
Findlay, IL
Dirk Bruyn
Fithian, IL
Reed Sperry
Georgetown, IL
Brooke Robertson, LaVonte Taylor, Madison Wilson
Hoopeston, IL
Maria Alvarado, Vanessa Blackburn, Ashley Cadle, Marissa Garcia, Brady Woods
Indianaola, IL
Lacee Darr
Ingersoll, Canada
Lucus Forbes
Kingman, IN
Lydia Van Huysen
Liberty Township, OH
Keiara Gregory
Mattoon, IL
Raven Morrison
Mentone, IN
Owen Kirchenstien
Milford, IL
Craig VanHoveln
New Market, IN
Samuel Endicott
Oakwood, IL
Lane Bensyl, Gaven Clouse, Koby Fletcher, Travis Goodner, Hayley Mascari, Katherine Reffett, Charles Rieches, Isaiah Ruch, William Sandusky, Brevin Wells
Potomac, IL
Casey Grant, Leanne Rogers
Quincy, IL
Luke Mettemeyer
Richland, IN
Jackson Raaf
Ridge Farm, IL
Savannah Davis, Gentry Howard
Rossville, IL
Madalyn Goble, Hunter Howe, Sabrina Koenig
Sheldon, IL
Julia Bushnell
Sidell, IL
Madison Farrell
St. Joseph, IL
Kelsey Martlage
Tampa, FL
Briana Hernandez
Westville, IL
Jason Cotten, Gage Lange, Christopher Miller, McKenzie Montgerard, Douglas Reffett
Wheaton, IL
Ian Johnson
Williamsport, IN
Ethan Hickman
