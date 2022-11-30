DANVILLE -- Danville Area Community College now offers a convenient, secure online application/new student information form.
Potential new students will find the application link embedded on the DACC homepage, in the top left corner.
The application is web based, secure and tablet and smartphone friendly. To jump straight to the application from any web browser, follow the link: https://dacc.edu/application-new-student-form.
Officials at DACC felt the secure online application was essential for the convenience of local students who might not be able to visit campus during typical office hours.
Another potential user-group is “visiting” students who attend a university full time and live out of the area during the regular semester, but might want/need to take a winter term or summer class, or even pick up an extra class online during the spring term.
“With the popularity of online courses – and even complete degrees – we know not every student wants to come to campus,” said DACC President Stephen Nacco. “For those ‘visiting’ students who need our courses to lighten their semester load, beef up their GPA or fill in gaps in their degree, this eliminates an inconvenient trip for them. Finally, with this secure online application, we can serve students from from application to degree, wherever they are located. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
