Danville Area Community College’s Office of Student Engagement has planned a week of entertaining and creative activities to celebrate the “Spooky” season and remind students that now is the time to register for Spring classes and complete federal financial aid forms for next year. Spirit Week will run from Wednesday, Oct. 26 through Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Each day of Spirit Week has a theme and activities. Students can win prizes and bragging rights with the Hidden Mick contest, pumpkin decorating and a costume competition. Even employees can get in on the fun with an office door decoration contest, chili cook-off and their own costume contest. On the final day, Magician David Boothe will be in the Student Union for some close-up magic.
Spirit Week also comes at the beginning of the basketball season. The student cheer section, DACC PACC, will be hosting an orientation and fun events before the Men’s Basketball game on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and more than one day of Spirit Week has a “school colors” theme.
ONGOING EVENTS
- Staff Door Decorating Contest – Look for decorated doors between Oct. 24-31. Vote for your favorite on Monday, Oct. 31.
- Hidden Mick Contest – Search for the hidden Mick Jaguars around campus. Take a picture with each one. Leave the Mick for the next person.
- Pumpkin Decorating Contest – Pick up your pumpkin on Thurs., Oct. 27 from 12-2 p.m. at LH-109. Completed pumpkins due Monday, Oct. 31 by 10:30 a.m. at Student Union.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27:
- Green & Gold Day – Wear your favorite DACC gear
- Pumpkin Pickup; 12-2 p.m.; LH-109
- DACC Spirit Week’s Pumpkin Decorating Contest – Paint – Carve – Get Creative!
- A limited supply of pumpkins will be available for pickup. After supplies run out, it is “BYOP” – bring your own pumpkin!
- Pumpkins due Monday, Oct. 31 by 10:30 a.m.; LH-109
- DACC PACC Orientation Meeting/Pep Rally; 2-3 p.m.; MM-300
- Learn what it takes to join DACC’s Student Athletics fan section. Free food.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28:
- What’s Poppin (Free Popcorn)
- 9-10 a.m.: Lincoln Hall
- 10-11 a.m.: Mary Miller
MONDAY, OCT. 31:
- Spirit Week Spooktacular; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Student Union
- Halloween Costume Contest – Student & Staff
- 360 Photo Booth
- Games
- Music
- Food
- Fun
- Pumpkins/Doors entries DUE by 10:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1:
- Green & Gold Day – Wear your favorite DACC gear
- DACC PACC Event @ Men’s Basketball Game
- Pep Rally: Monster Mash starts at 5 p.m.; Mary Miller 300. Food, games, fun
- Men’s Basketball Game at 6 p.m. vs. Olivet JV; Mary Miller Gym
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2:
- David Boothe Close-Up Magician; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Student Union
- Close-Up Magic
- Free food
- Winners of: Chili Cookoff, Staff Door Contest, Pumpkin Decorating, and Hidden Micks announced after magician.
