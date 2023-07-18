DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College uses multiple modes of media to communicate to the public and students including by phone, computer and television screens with news about the college.
With a well-equipped video production studio set in the basement of the Clock Tower building at DACC, former WCIA 3 Champaign television Production Manager Pete Barrett is bringing his expertise for students to learn about television broadcasting.
Barrett said they’ve created their own broadcast quality TV/Video studio at DACC in Danville.
Barrett spent 44 years in local TV, most recently at WCIA, where since 2015 he supervised “CiLiving” and all the technical crew behind the scenes, before retiring.
He’s also trying to beef up the local Xfinity/Comcast cable channel offerings on Channel 5 locally, expanding on local sports efforts by adding student and local video productions reflecting Vermilion County and DACC’s contributions to the community.
Barrett said the television studio had pretty good equipment, and all he did was configure it as a television station veteran would know to do. DACC’s Esports, video gaming area, also is located in the Clock Tower building’s basement.
Barrett, adjunct professor in TV Production at DACC, started teaching last fall. He teaches the Introduction to TV Production class.
Those who want to take the elective class can contact the DACC admissions office.
“It’s an entry level class. I start from scratch, assuming you know nothing, and teach people the basic tools of how to create video presentations,” Barrett said.
He said he teaches, not so much as to work in a news department, but how to tell stories with picture and sound.
“That’s the key thing. That’ll be usable in any social media, any whatever bizarre thing the media will take in 10 years. I’m teaching you how to do that with these tools,” he said.
Students and staff have been doing traditional two-camera interviews and operations, such as a recent interview with new DACC Dean Manny Rodriguez.
In Barrett’s class, students are readied in the first three months to know enough to go into the studio. Students learn about lighting, cameras, videos, and some may want to go into television for a career.
“This is where you find out about it,” Barrett said, adding that there are a lot of entry level jobs in television production.
“I was constantly hiring people from operations just like this, and I’m hoping that eventually people start hiring from me,” he said.
As part of the deal with the city of Danville through Comcast Cable, the city received a television channel position on Channel 5 and sublet the operation of the channel to DACC.
The channel has DACC information on it, and Barrett is replacing it more and more with interviews and videos. One is an interview with students who played music.
Another recent video was with DACC’s Tonya Hill about how students can receive financial aid.
There’s also the city’s Danville’s Got Talent and other videos on the channel.
“I’m pretty much putting anything up here that I think is relevant to life in Vermilion County, that is positive and supports this area of the state, and I’m soliciting input from people too,” Barrett said.
He’s been putting on videos of local groups, such as orchestras and choirs, in addition to promoting DACC.
“There’s a way to do both easily,” he said.
There are about 50 informational items and videos on Channel 5 right now, on a 7-hour loop that starts over again. Throughout the year, DACC also broadcasts basketball games and other live events.
Barrett also is looking to put weather reports and other items on the channel.
Barrett said people can only watch the videos on television Channel 5 right now but he’s going to make it where people can watch it on other screens, such as their phones.
In the studio area at DACC, the adjacent control room has a teleprompter where information is typed in for interview topics, in addition to other equipment to direct and change between the cameras.
Barrett had four students in class the first semester, eight the second semester and he’s hoping for more.
Jason Cotten of Westville took the class last fall.
“Apparently they liked my work so much they hired me,” Cotten said. “I work here part time, and I do a bunch of editing work.”
He said he took the class because video was something he did before as a hobby, and taking the class made him change his minor in his degree to journalism.
“It was a super fun class. It taught me a whole bunch, and I loved it,” Cotten said.
“We mainly learned about cameras, editing,” he added, about camera, audio controls and other aspects.
“It’s been great,” he said about having the studio in full working order.
“My main job currently is to do all the behind-the-scenes editing,” Cotten said.
When short-staffed recently, Cotten controlled the teleprompter with a knob that controlled the speed of the words and if he needed to go back.
Students can become a jack of all trades in the film industry. Students get a precursory knowledge to about everything. Those skills range from lighting a shot to handling the more complicated equipment.
Cotten originally came to DACC to be a high school English teacher. Now, a secondary track would be to go into news.
If he wanted to do solo YouTube, entertainment videos, Barrett teaches that too, Cotten said.
Other students behind the cameras with headphones on were Nomorya White of Danville and Levi Omundson of Indiana. They put a microphone on the interview subject, tested for sound, and stood behind the cameras when the interview started to make sure of the shots.
They said they like being behind the cameras, and they’ve been learning a lot of skills to be able to use beyond DACC. Omundson wants to get into music video production.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.