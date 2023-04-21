DANVILLE – As Danville Area Community Colleges celebrates Community College Month in April, it’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the many ways the colleges serve the public beyond educational opportunities.
It is a part of DACC’s mission to be a good partner and to share our resources with the community whenever possible.
DACC has a reputation for excellence when it comes to hosting sports tournaments. From its 30-year (and still going) history with the NJCAA National Basketball Tournament to the Vermilion County Principals’ Association Basketball and Cheer Tournaments, DACC has become the place to have a sporting event.
That reputation for hospitality and service will grow with the addition of the Vermilion County Volleyball Tournament this fall on October 14 and 16 in the Mary Miller Gym.
Aside from traditional sports, DACC has been making a name for itself in the eSports world. For the second year, DACC will host the IHSA eSports Sectional Tournament. The Clock Tower Center at DACC is being taken over by 170 competitors from 20 high schools in Central Illinois. Saturday’s (April 22) event begins at 9 a.m. and will last all day.
Michael “Guido” Esteves, eSports Coordinator at DACC says, “We’re excited to host the IHSA eSports regionals for the second year. eSports is booming and this year’s tournament has doubled in size from last year. This is a homerun as far as a recruiting event for DACC, both as a college and for the eSports program.”
Students will compete as individuals in FIFA (Soccer), and Super Smash Bros.; and as teams for Mario Kart Deluxe, Rocket League, and Super Smash Bros. Crew Battle.
In addition to DACC’s reputation for hosting major tournaments, Esteves says the college was chosen to host because, “We are one of the few places with the space and gear necessary to accommodate the competition.” This one event requires more than $25,000 of gaming gear and will encompass spaces in the entire Clock Tower building.
On Saturday, April 22, teams and individual players will descend on Danville from high schools in Bloomington, Eureka, Normal – (Community), (Community West), and (University), Kankakee (McNamara) and (Senior), Milford, Peotone, Streator (Woodland), Washington, Danville, Flanagan-Cornell, Mahomet-Seymour, Pontiac, Salt Fork, Armstrong, Donovan, Morton and Westville.
