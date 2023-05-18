DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College will confer degrees and certificates on more than 300 graduates during commencement ceremonies at 7 p.m. Friday in Mary Miller Gymnasium.
About 160 graduates are expected to participate in the ceremony. The event will be live streamed on YouTube for friends and family who aren’t able to attend in person.
Students who have a cumulative grade-point average of 4.000 will graduate with the designation summa cum laude and will wear a gold tassel, gold cord and a medallion. There are 11 such graduates in the class of 2023 who will represent their class during the ceremony.
Marshals leading the processional will be Xitlally Bonilla, Rowan Clawson, both of Danville; Ryan Bostwick, Bismarck; Olivia Logue, Armstrong; Mason McMasters, Potomac; and Kyleigh Weller, Philo.Clawson is a dual graduate, receiving her high school diploma and associate degree at the same time. She also has served as an All Star Jaguar student ambassador this year. Logue served as the Student Trustee on the DACC Board from April 2022 to April 2023.
Rebecca Rogers, Catlin, and Madison Watson, Danville, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Morgan Miller, Rossville, and Emma Myers, Westville, will lead the tassel ceremony. The class response will be given by Olivia Edgington, a criminal justice major from Danville.
Magna cum laude graduates have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.750-3.999 and will wear a gold tassel and a gold cord; cum laude grades have a cumulative GPA of 3.50-3.749 and will wear a gold tassel. Students’ ability to be recognized at the graduation ceremony is based on the cumulative GPA calculated at the end of the fall semester prior to the spring ceremony.
The college will recognize two Franklin University graduates who have completed bachelor’s degrees through DACC’s 3 + 1 partnership with Franklin. Phillip Howie, Danville, is receiving a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice administration. Marlo Maher, Oakwood, is a double major receiving a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a second BS in communications.
These two graduates previously completed an associate degree at DACC and then took a third year of DACC courses that counted toward their bachelor’s degree before completing that degree online through Franklin. The program allows place-bound students to complete a bachelor’s degree while meeting their family and work commitments at home at a significantly reduced cost compared to a traditional residential university degree.
