DANVILLE – Those missing the action of live sports during the COVID-19 restrictions can tune in Saturday to watch or even participate in a live competition of the virtual kind.
During the physical shutdown of schools and colleges across the state, the Danville Area Community College’s DACC Gamers team has continued to have weekly online competitions. Starting at 2 p.m. this Saturday, DACC will host a large Smash Tournament featuring 175 players. The event is currently free and open to participants of all ages.
eSports consists of organized multiplayer video game competitions.
Adviser Michael “Guido” Esteves said he was surprised by the number of participants for this Saturday’s tournament that he started to promote on the Discord channels. Discord channels are chat pages the competitors use during a tournament.
“Discord is how we communicate and keep things going during a competition,” Esteves said Thursday.
While using the Discord channels for recruitment, Esteves said the number of participants jumped to 175 this week from 12 the week before.
“It’s been by word of mouth, and we’ve been going on Discord chats and promoting the free tournament,” he said.
“They’re from all over. It’s kids and it’s adults,” he said of the participants. “People have more free time right now. There’s a bunch of people out there, and they don’t have anything to do.”
Some games require a WiFi connection and more sophisticated equipment, but Smash Bros. is a game that anyone with “decent Internet” can play, Esteves said.
“The Smash Tournament helps us stay relevant and helps the (DACC) students to practice their skills,” he added.
To sign up to participate in the upcoming Smash Tournament, go to Smash.gg/dacc_week5. The link to the Discord channel that DACC tournament will use is https://discord.gg/JVKa2t. Anyone who would like to watch the tournament can catch the action live at https://www.twitch.tv/dacc_esports.
“They can sign up the day of the tournament at Smash.gg and then go to Discord to check in and communicate with us,” Esteves said.
The DACC Gamers started holding tournaments on DACC’s campus before it was shut down toward the end of March.
“We were just starting to get going,” Esteves said. “We had 80 participants at the last tournament we had on campus. There were so many players, they were in the hallways.”
The DACC Gaming Club had existed for a couple of years, but it wasn’t until last fall that eSports took off at DACC.
The college dedicated a space for the DACC Gamers in the basement of the Clock Tower building near the TV studio and purchased new furniture, computers and equipment for the team members to use.
Gaming as a college sport is still in its infancy, however, more than 500 colleges and universities across the country have eSports teams.
DACC has been at the forefront of community colleges offering eSports opportunities. The college also offers a limited number of scholarships to eSports players who are selected as team captains.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.