For the 2022-2023 academic year, Danville Area Community College Foundation awarded a scholarship to 100 percent of the students who applied and chose to attend the College. The Foundation awarded 658 scholarships valued at more than $945,000.
“$945,450! My goal is to make it to $1 million next year,” says Tonya Hill, executive director of the DACC Foundation. “This is a generous community and we have loyal donors. I know we can do it!”
The Foundation will host its annual Honors Program for scholarship recipients Friday, Sept. 16, in the Mary Miller Center Gymnasium. Registration begins at 10 a.m., with the program getting underway at 10:30 a.m. Limited parking is available behind the gymnasium. Additional parking is located off of Main Street, north of the Julius W. Hegeler II Advanced Technology Center.
Scholarship awards at DACC have grown each year for more than a decade. In addition to individual, annual scholarships, this year there were 38 Presidential Scholars receiving two years of tuition; 11 Crawford Scholars receiving up to three years of tuition, as well as fees and books; 20 Auter Scholars receiving one year of paid tuition plus fees and books; and 14 Switzer Scholars receiving $5,000 each. Additionally, the Foundation awarded $4,000 in Follett Bookstore vouchers to students needing help with books. While these were called scholarships, they were not included in the “academic year” scholarship total.
Hill states, “This year, most applicants received at least $500. Our future goal is to be able to award at least $1,000 to each qualified scholarship applicant. I have faith we will get there.”
The Foundation’s annual Honors Program celebrates the achievements of scholarship recipients at DACC and the generosity of the donors who support them. The Honors Program is an opportunity for scholarship recipients to meet and thank their donors in person.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.