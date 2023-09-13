Danville — Danville Area Community College Foundation will host the Annual Honors Program for scholarship recipients at 10 a.m. on Friday in the Mary Miller Center Gymnasium.
Limited parking is available behind the gymnasium. Additional parking is located off of Main Street, north of the Julius W. Hegeler II Advanced Technology Center.
For the 2023-2024 academic year, the DACC Foundation will celebrate awarding a record-breaking 760 scholarships totaling more than $1 million. Once again, every qualified scholarship applicant who is attending DACC has received a scholarship award for the current academic year. Last year, the Foundation awarded 658 scholarships valued at more than $945,000. Scholarship numbers and values at DACC have grown each year for more than a decade.
The Foundation’s annual Honors Program celebrates the achievements of scholarship recipients at DACC and the generosity of the donors who support them. The Honors Program is an opportunity for scholarship recipients to meet and thank their donors in person.
DACC Presidential Scholars, students representing the top 15 percent of their graduating high school classes who receive full tuition scholarships, will assist checking-in, seating and serving light refreshments to guests.
For more information, call the DACC Foundation office at 217-443-8843.
